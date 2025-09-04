Crosschq Unveils the 'Brilliant 500': First-Ever Ranking of Fortune 500 Companies by Quality of Hire

Study Analyzes 3.8 Million New Hires to Reveal Which Companies Create the Most Value From Their People

We are thrilled to be recognized in such a challenging labor market. This honor reflects our commitment to innovation and the extraordinary efforts of our global talent acquisition teams.” — Meghan Rhatigan, VP Global Talent Acquisition at Marriott International

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crosschq , the leader in AI-powered Hiring Intelligence, today unveiled The Brilliant 500, the first-ever benchmark ranking all Fortune 500 companies by their ability to generate value from new hires. The index highlights which companies consistently achieve the highest “Quality of Hire” and recognizes the organizations that set the standard for hiring excellence.Powered by the Crosschq Hiring Intelligence platform and its proprietary Q4 AI foundation model, the index was developed by Dr. Steven T. Hunt and the Crosschq data science team. Drawing on independently reported workforce and financial data covering 3.8 million hires and 106 million data points, the study correlates new hire tenure, performance, development, and employee impact with company outcomes.The findings show that companies with higher Quality of Hire scores consistently achieve stronger revenue growth. Specifically, each one-point increase in QoH was associated with a 0.14% increase in year-over-year revenue growth. Within industries, QoH scores often differed by more than 20 points, suggesting that over half of the Fortune 500 could boost revenue growth by more than 2% simply by improving how they hire, engage, develop, and retain employees.“Nothing has a greater impact on long-term business performance than hiring the right people and setting them up for success,” said Mike Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq and co-author of The Book on Quality of Hire. “With the power of AI and our proprietary foundation models, we can now provide hard evidence showing which companies are turning hiring into a true strategic advantage. This is a wake-up call for every CEO and CFO to treat Quality of Hire as a critical business metric. The data makes it clear: better hiring doesn’t just build stronger teams, it drives revenue growth.”Key Findings:-Companies with higher Quality of Hire are growing revenue 2.5% faster than peers, a difference that translates into $809 billion in annual revenue between the top 100 and bottom 100 of the Fortune 500 in 2024.-20+ point Quality of Hire gaps across industries equate to more than $10 billion in direct hiring expenses lost annually from failed hires who leave within 12 months, before accounting for lost productivity or cultural impact.-Tech and Pharma lead the way: Software, Hardware, Pharmaceuticals, and Investment Management posted the highest QoH scores, reflecting stronger retention and career advancement.-Structured interviewing is key: Interview difficulty showed strong correlation with QoH, indicating that structured hiring processes are critical drivers of post-hire outcomes.“Quality of Hire has long been talked about but rarely measured systematically,” said Madeline Laurano, Founder of Aptitude Research. “This study is a breakthrough in showing how new hire outcomes directly impact business performance. The Quality of Hire Index raises the bar for accountability in talent acquisition and gives leaders a framework for connecting hiring decisions to financial results.”Featured Industry Leaders:-Big 5 Tech: Meta-Technology (Hardware): Nvidia-Pharmaceuticals: Eli Lilly-Investment Management: Goldman Sachs-Technology (Software): Workday-Hospitality: Marriott International-Air Travel: Southwest Airlines-Media & Entertainment: Netflix-Cross-Industry Winner: Booz Allen Hamilton“We are thrilled to be recognized in such a challenging labor market,” said Meghan Rhatigan, VP Global Talent Acquisition at Marriott International. “This honor reflects our commitment to innovation and the extraordinary efforts of our global talent acquisition teams. Guided by Marriott’s core values, our investment in people and technology continues to strengthen both our workforce and the guest experience.”The release of the Brilliant 500 is intended to spark a broader conversation among business leaders about the economic and human costs associated with hiring practices. According to SHRM, bad hires can cost 30–200% of an employee’s salary, while great hires generate multiples more in value.“Hiring can be thought of as a supply chain problem; if it breaks down, everything downstream suffers,” said Dr. Steven Hunt, author and workforce scientist. “Quality of Hire gives leaders a way to see how much impact a company’s hiring and onboarding practices have on financial performance.”The full results and a white paper outlining the science behind the study are available at www.crosschq.com and www.brillianthire.ai About CrosschqCrosschq is the AI-powered Hiring Intelligence platform that empowers companies to leverage data to improve hiring outcomes and build high-performing teams. By connecting pre-hire and post-hire data across the talent lifecycle and training its proprietary Hiring Success Models on over 200 million real-world hiring outcomes, Crosschq delivers unmatched accuracy, efficiency, and equity in hiring.The Crosschq suite of applications includes recruiting automation, predictive screening, fraud detection, interview intelligence, and advanced hiring analytics, all seamlessly integrated with 40+ partners, including Workday, SAP, Oracle, Greenhouse, Paradox, and iCIMS.Trusted by companies like Deloitte, Pinterest, WPP, Dish Network, ADT, AAA, and Allegis, Crosschq has been recognized as an Inc. Magazine Best in Business honoree for its commitment to “Purpose over Profits” and the ethical use of AI in hiring.Learn more at www.crosschq.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.