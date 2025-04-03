Crosschq Launches 'The Book on Quality of Hire' by Dr. Steven T. Hunt and Michael Fitzsimmons

A practical guide to understanding, measuring, and improving Quality of Hire—featuring a foreword by Alexis Fink, PhD, President of SIOP

Companies have long talked about hiring the ‘best people,’ but most have no consistent way to measure whether they’re actually doing it. This book fills that gap with a clear, actionable methodology.” — Mike Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crosschq , the world’s first AI-driven Hiring Intelligence platform purpose-built to measure and improve Quality of Hire, today announced at the 2025 Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) Annual Conference, the launch of The Book on Quality of Hire, co-authored by Crosschq’s Scientist in Residence, Dr. Steven T. Hunt, and Crosschq CEO, Michael Fitzsimmons.The book serves as a comprehensive guide for talent acquisition and HR leaders who want to better understand what Quality of Hire (QoH) really means—and more importantly, how to actually improve it. Drawing from decades of research, data, the expertise and experience of the authors, and real-world use cases, The Book on Quality of Hire is both a strategic framework and a practical playbook for driving better hiring outcomes.“Companies have long talked about hiring the ‘best people,’ but most have no consistent way to measure whether they’re actually doing it,” said Fitzsimmons. “This book fills that gap with a clear, actionable methodology for connecting hiring efforts to business outcomes.”Dr. Hunt, a renowned organizational psychologist and thought leader in workforce science, added: “Quality of Hire is one of the most important, yet misunderstood, metrics in talent management. We wrote this book to make the concept approachable and the solutions achievable.”The foreword was penned by people analytics and workforce strategy expert Dr. Alexis Fink, President of SIOP, who praised the book as “an essential resource for any leader serious about making smarter, fairer, and more effective hiring decisions.”Topics covered include:*What Quality of Hire is—and what it’s not*The four factors that determine QoH and how to measure and influence them*How to design hiring processes that predict on-the-job success*Why Quality of Hire is critical to both equity and efficiency in talent acquisitionThe Book on Quality of Hire is available now in digital and print formats on Amazon. Order your copy today here . Fifty-percent of all proceeds will be donated to The 941 Project , a program that assists people with workforce re-entry.About CrosschqCrosschq is the AI Hiring Intelligence platform that empowers companies to improve their hiring processes, build high-performing teams, and lift Quality of Hire (QoH). By integrating a range of pre-hire and post-hire data points throughout the talent lifecycle and utilizing advanced machine learning and AI technologies, Crosschq offers recruiting automation, predictive screening, and advanced hiring analytics within a single solution.Once activated, Crosschq provides actionable insights to Talent Acquisition, HR, and People teams, significantly boosting hiring efficiency, hiring predictability, and elevating both Quality of Candidate and Quality of Hire. The suite of applications supercharges core ATS, CRM, and HCM systems, seamlessly integrating with over 40 partners, including Workday, SAP, Oracle, iCIMS, Greenhouse, and more.We proudly serve numerous global customers, such as Deloitte, Dish Networks, Pinterest, Allegis, and WPP, and have earned recognition from Inc. as a Best in Business for our commitment to ‘Purpose over Profits.’Discover more about Crosschq at www.crosschq.com

