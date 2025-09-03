Microsoft 365 Copilot Explained in Free Training

ONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America

ONLC Training hosts live online session exploring AI-powered workplace tools

Organizations are looking for practical, hands-on introductions to AI so they can start conversations internally about where the technology fits” — Andy Williamson CEO and Co-founder of ONLC Training

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microsoft has recently introduced major improvements to Copilot, expanding its ability to streamline daily work across Microsoft 365. To help professionals and business leaders understand these advancements and put them into practice, a free, 90-minute live online training titled “Unlocking Microsoft 365 Copilot: The AI Advantage You’re Not Using – Yet” will be held on Thursday, September 25, 2025, from 12:00–1:30 PM ET.The session highlights Copilot’s enhanced capabilities built directly into Microsoft 365, now available at no additional cost for E3 and E5 license holders. Attendees will learn how Copilot can help draft emails, summarize documents, generate reports, and improve productivity without requiring technical expertise. The training will also explain how Copilot Chat differs from the premium Microsoft 365 Copilot, giving organizations a clear view of what’s included today and what advanced options are available.“This is a chance for people to see how AI can help with the work they already do every day,” said Andy Williamson, CEO and Director of AI Strategy at ONLC Training. “We’ve consulted with countless organizations, and what stands out is that many teams already have access to Copilot Chat but don’t realize its potential. This class is designed to close that gap and spark ideas for how to put AI to work right away.”What the Free Training CoversIn just 90 minutes, the instructor-led session will:- Demonstrate practical Copilot features within Microsoft 365.- Show real workplace use cases for drafting, summarizing, and reporting.- Compare Copilot Chat with premium Microsoft 365 Copilot to highlight differences.- Offer opportunities for attendees to ask questions and see AI tools in action.Reflecting Growing Interest in AI AdoptionONLC Training reports rising demand for entry-level AI instruction, particularly among business teams beginning organization-wide adoption. Many are looking for quick, low-risk ways to evaluate AI’s role in their workflows before committing to broader training programs.“This free session reflects a bigger trend we’re seeing nationwide,” Williamson added. “Organizations are looking for practical, hands-on introductions to AI so they can start conversations internally about where the technology fits. It’s a step toward broader readiness.”The Unlocking Microsoft 365 Copilot training will be held on September 25, 2025, from 12:00–1:30 PM ET. Attendance is free, but space is limited. Registration is now open at www.onlc.com/free-copilot-classes.htm About ONLC TrainingONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills education, offering courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America. With expert instruction and up-to-date content, ONLC helps individuals and organizations stay competitive in today’s evolving technology landscape. Training is available for individuals, teams, and enterprise clients, with both standard and customized options. Learn more at www.onlc.com or call 1-800-288-8221.

