Tay Joy Releases Toxicity to Thriving — A Faith-Based Guide to Healing, Purpose, and Bold Living

Toxicity to Thriving by Octavia Floyd

A powerful resource for women seeking to break free from toxic cycles and step into the life God created them to live.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and speaker Tay Joy (Octavia L. Floyd) announces the release of her new book, Toxicity to Thriving, a faith-based guide designed to inspire women to rise above pain, break free from unhealthy patterns, and boldly embrace the life and love they were created for. With a voice rooted in both lived experience and spiritual truth, Tay Joy delivers a message of hope, empowerment, and transformation.

Toxicity to Thriving speaks directly to women—especially those over 30 who find themselves single and navigating challenges of self-worth, relationships, and purpose. Through scripture, personal stories, and practical encouragement, the book offers a blueprint for moving from cycles of brokenness into a season of thriving. Tay Joy emphasizes that no matter how toxic the past, God’s plan for healing and restoration is always greater.

The inspiration for the book came from Tay Joy’s own journey. Having faced trials and setbacks herself, she leaned on prayer, perseverance, and faith to find her path to healing. Now, her desire is to use her voice and story to inspire other women, reminding them that they are worthy of love, purpose, and joy.

The intended audience for Toxicity to Thriving is women who feel stuck in cycles of pain, particularly single women over 30 who long to rediscover their worth and walk boldly into the fullness of God’s promises. Readers searching for encouragement, spiritual renewal, and practical guidance will find this book both relatable and life-changing.

Toxicity to Thriving is now available through major retailers, including Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/toxicity-to-thriving-octavia-floyd/1147784002

Tay Joy, also known as Octavia L. Floyd, is an author, speaker, and faith-driven woman passionate about empowering others. She is also a recognized member of Black Leaders Worldwide. Her work centers on helping women recognize their worth, embrace their God-given identity, and pursue lives marked by healing and purpose. Through her writing and speaking, she has become a voice of encouragement for those navigating difficult seasons, blending authenticity with the unwavering belief that thriving is possible for all who trust in God’s plan.

