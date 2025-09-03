MSP Leonardtown Press Release 9/3/2025

September 3, 2025

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 3, 2025

On 8/25/2025, Tpr Oliva Flores responded to the Walmart, located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Craig Andrew Kennedy, 61 of Lexington Park, MD had previously been issued a notice not to trespass and stole merchandise with a value of less than $100.00. While being placed under arrest, Kennedy attempted to grab a large knife from his waist line, which was in a sheath. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office assisted in maintaining control of Kennedy. Kennedy was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: Less Than $100, Trespass: Private Property, False Statement to Officer, Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order, Resist/Interfere with Arrest, and Dangerous Weapon – Conceal.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 8/23/2025, Christina Marie Chow, 28 of Saint Leonard, MD was arrested by Tpr Rosenblatt

On 8/24/2025, John Russell Mancuso, 25 of Temple Hills, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps

On 8/31/2025, Marcelo Millan Bravo, 53 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju

On 9/1/2025, Eber Obed Vasquez Gonzalez, 31 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Posch

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 8/22/2025, Nikcole Lashawn Russ, 45 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 8/24/2025, John Edward Nichols, 35 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju for Violation of Probation: Violation of a Protective Order, Resisting Arrest, Second Degree Assault x4, and Obstructing & Hindering

On 8/24/2025, Michael Joseph Mills Dean, 35 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju for Violation of Probation: Driving while under the influence of alcohol per se

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov