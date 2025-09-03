Kogan & DiSalvo Attorneys Recognized in 2026 Editions of Best Lawyers and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch

Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury Law Firm KDS logo

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kogan & DiSalvo is proud to announce that several of its attorneys have been recognized in the 2026 editions of Best Lawyers and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, a prestigious honor that reflects the firm’s unwavering commitment to client advocacy and excellence in personal injury law.For more than 40 years, Best Lawyers has served as a trusted source for identifying the top legal professionals in the United States through a rigorous peer-review process. With fewer than 5% of U.S. lawyers receiving this distinction, the honor is both selective and highly respected.Recognized Attorneys in Best Lawyers 2026:• Darryl B. Kogan, Theodore L. DiSalvo, and Todd L. Baker were named for their exceptional work in personal injury litigation. As shareholders of the firm, their aggressive yet ethical approach continues to secure favorable outcomes for clients, upholding the firm's mission of justice and integrity.• George M. Bakalar, a Board-Certified Civil Trial Lawyer, also received this honor. Bakalar, who has appeared in Best Lawyers since 2024 and holds a prestigious Martindale-Hubbell rating, consistently demonstrating dedication to victims of personal injury.• Michael J. Ryan, attorney and Mayor of Sunrise, FL, has been recognized by Best Lawyers since 2013. A seasoned litigator since 1993, Ryan considers this award one of the highest honors in the legal profession.• Tiffany M. Fanelli, known for her skill in handling complex medical malpractice and personal injury cases, was also named. Fanelli actively contributes to organizations such as the American Association for Justice and the Florida Bar’s Young Lawyers Division. “It’s all about making sure our clients receive the compensation and dedication they deserve,” she stated.Recognized Attorneys in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2026:• Brigitte Jolliet and Charles A. Brown were honored in the Ones to Watch category, which recognizes early-career attorneys through the same peer-reviewed methodology. Both attorneys were acknowledged for their advocacy in personal injury, and for ensuring each client gets the compensation and dedication they deserve.“For more than 30 years, our firm has been advocating for our clients’ justice when experiencing a catastrophic event,” said founding shareholder Darryl B. Kogan. “It’s rewarding to see our attorneys—both seasoned and emerging—recognized for the high standard of legal service that defines Kogan & DiSalvo.”With a deep bench of legal talent and a commitment to excellence, Kogan & DiSalvo continues to be a leader in personal injury law across Florida.About Kogan & DiSalvo, P.A.Kogan & DiSalvo first opened its doors in 1994, with a mission of providing dedicated legal counsel and has now become a premier personal injury law firm with 13 office locations throughout the state of Florida. With an aggressive approach, the firm has built a reputation for trust and integrity when working to give victims the compensation they deserve.The firm has grown they practice areas into the following:• Car and truck accidents• Medical Malpractice• Wrongful Death• Mass Torts• Slip and fall injuriesWith attorneys earning distinctions in Best Lawyers, Super Lawyers, and being AV-rated, Kogan & DiSalvo has a team of highly experienced and dedicated professionals that believe in helping accident victims recover the damages.

