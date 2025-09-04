Lampkin Foundation Partners with LASD Parks Bureau to Support 39th Annual 999 for Kids Program

The Lampkin Foundation and the LASD Parks Bureau partner to support the 39th annual 999 for Kids Program, aiding vulnerable children in LA County.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lampkin Foundation has joined forces with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Parks Bureau to strengthen the impact of the 999 for Kids Program, now in its 39th year of serving some of the county’s most vulnerable children.

Since 1985, the 999 for Kids Program has provided life-changing resources to children who are medically fragile, living with special needs, or survivors of severe abuse and neglect. Through community partnerships, volunteer efforts, and fundraising initiatives, the program helps fund specialized equipment, educational resources, therapeutic toys, and unique experiences such as summer camps for children with disabilities.

A Concert That Became a Catalyst for Giving

On April 1, 2025, a benefit concert at Walt Disney Concert Hall brought together Christina Aguilera, Gustavo Dudamel, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic in tribute to first responders who fought the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires. Following her performance, Aguilera signed a guitar for presentation to D’Andre Lampkin, Founder and Board Chair of the Lampkin Foundation and Deputy Sheriff with the LASD Incident Management Team.

Lampkin, who served on the front lines during the Eaton, Palisades, and Kenneth fires, donated the guitar to the LASD Parks Bureau as part of fundraising efforts for 999 for Kids. The guitar became a centerpiece of this year’s program, offering a unique auction item to benefit children in crisis.

Building on a Legacy of Service

The 999 for Kids Program’s name stems from law enforcement’s emergency code “999,” a call for urgent help. True to its name, the program answers the call for children most in need, those facing medical challenges, living with disabilities, or recovering from trauma.

Funds raised through initiatives such as the annual Catalina-to-Cabrillo Beach deputy relay swim, and now the auction of Aguilera’s signed guitar, directly support children by providing adaptive wheelchairs, computers, medically oriented toys, and more.

Shared Mission of Resilience and Hope

“The 999 for Kids Program has always been about showing children that their community sees them, values them, and will show up for them,” said D’Andre Lampkin. “This partnership with the LASD Parks Bureau is one more way we can ensure these children have the tools and opportunities they deserve.”

The collaboration between the Lampkin Foundation and LASD Parks Bureau reinforces a shared vision: stronger, more resilient communities built on compassion and action.

About the 999 for Kids Program

Founded in 1985 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Children and Family Services, the 999 for Kids Program provides resources and life experiences for children with severe physical or mental challenges, as well as survivors of extreme abuse and neglect.

About the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation

The D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to community resilience through programs in education, public safety, civic engagement, and health. Founded by Deputy Sheriff and community leader D’Andre Lampkin, the foundation builds bridges across sectors to create sustainable, impactful change.



