THE AMY & NOREEN TEAM AT LANG REALTY ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS AND NEW TEAM MEMBERS

The Amy & Noreen Team at Lang Realty — (L–R, back row) Gimena Dimilta, Namrata Israni, Paige Mercado, Kerry Doyle Waite; (front row, L–R) Noreen Payne and Amy Snook — celebrating new roles, promotions, and continued success together.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amy & Noreen Team at Lang Realty is celebrating growth and momentum this fall with the promotion of a key team member and the addition of new talent to its dynamic group of real estate professionals.

Paige Mercado has been promoted to Director of Business Development, a role that will leverage her expertise in cultivating client relationships, expanding partnerships, and driving innovative strategies for the team’s continued success.

Joining the team as a newly licensed Realtor® is Gimena Dimilta, whose passion for helping clients achieve their real estate goals and dedication to personalized service make her an exciting addition to the team.

Also contributing her talents is Kerry Doyle Waite, who is currently in the process of obtaining her real estate license. Kerry’s knowledge of the local community and commitment to excellence will further strengthen the team’s client-focused approach.

Rounding out the team is Namrata Israni, a Realtor® and social media expert who plays a vital role in elevating the team’s digital presence and showcasing listings to a broad, engaged audience.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Paige’s well-deserved promotion and to welcome Gimena, Kerry, and Namrata into these expanded roles,” said Amy Snook and Noreen Payne, Realtors® with Lang Realty. “Our team has always been about collaboration, creativity, and client care, and with this exceptional group, we’re poised for even greater success.”

Together with Amy and Noreen, the Amy & Noreen Team at Lang Realty now brings an even stronger mix of experience, innovation, and local expertise to Boca Raton’s competitive real estate market.

For more information about the Amy & Noreen Team, please visit www.AmyandNoreenTeam.com.

About Lang Realty

Founded in 1989, Lang Realty has been serving South Florida’s residential real estate community with a reputation for excellence, integrity, and personalized service. With offices throughout Palm Beach, Broward, and St. Lucie Counties, Lang Realty offers a comprehensive suite of real estate services and deep market expertise, making it one of the region’s premier independent real estate companies. Learn more at www.LangRealty.com.

