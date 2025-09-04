Mountain Biking Study Shows Kamloops Trails are Driving Local Impact and Community Connection

New report highlights $18 million in economic impact, community participation, and growing calls to invest in Kamloops’ trail networks.

It drives meaningful economic return, strengthens our community, and enhances quality of life for an abundance of people.” — Erik Fisher, CEO of Tourism Kamloops

KAMLOOPS, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly released study confirms what many locals and visitors already feel: Kamloops’ mountain biking trails are a vital part of the city’s economy, identity, and everyday life. They are a significant driver of adventure and tourism.According to a comprehensive mountain biking study conducted by Larose Research & Strategy and Pacific Analytics Inc., mountain biking in Kamloops generated $13.6 million in total direct spending in 2024–25. That includes $7 million in direct visitor spending and $6.6 million in spending by local residents. The survey also highlights an overall economic impact of $18 million across the Thompson-Nicola region. This is a clear sign that our trail networks are delivering real, year-round economic returns within city limits and beyond.“This report puts numbers to what we already know—Kamloops’ trail system is a powerful asset,” said Erik Fisher, CEO of Tourism Kamloops. “It drives meaningful economic return, strengthens our community, and enhances quality of life for an abundance of people."Kamloops’ trails welcome over 104,000 rider days per bike season, including 40,000 from out-of-town visitors, showcasing the city’s growing reputation as a premier mountain biking destination. Riders consistently praise the vast number of trails, variety of trails, and seamless access, making Kamloops a standout for both locals and travellers. And the benefits go far beyond the ride: 97% say mountain biking supports their mental health, while 94% say it deepens their connection to nature and appreciation of the Kamloops landscape.“We’re seeing riders of all ages and skill levels, locals and out-of-towners, engaging with our trails in big numbers,” Fisher added. “That tells us these networks are worth protecting, improving, and expanding.”Riders expressed strong satisfaction with their experiences in Kamloops, with over 90% saying they’d recommend it as a mountain biking destination. They consistently praise the city’s diverse trail network, exceptional riding conditions, and the convenience of parking and trailhead access. The feedback overwhelmingly points to Kamloops as a destination that delivers on both performance and experience.As Tourism Kamloops looks ahead, the momentum from this study reinforces the value of initiatives like the Freeride Fund, which supports trail maintenance across the community, in partnership with local trail associations. The campaign, grounded in Kamloops’ rich mountain biking culture, helps ensure these spaces continue to thrive for riders today and for generations to come.Media availability: Erik Fisher, CEO of Tourism Kamloops, is available for interviews today (Thursday, September 4, 2025). To schedule, please contact:Media Contact:

