Willow Lake Métis Group Launches Keewaytin, an Indigenous Consultancy, Built on 45 Years of Industry Experience

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New consultancy offers strategic advisory, governance support, and project readiness services to Indigenous communities across Canada

We created Keewaytin so communities can lean on 45 years of experience and benefit from the things we learned. We want to offer our services so other nations don't have to start from scratch.” — Andy Harnett, CEO of Willow Lake Métis Group

WILLOW LAKE MÉTIS NATION, AB, CANADA, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Willow Lake Métis Group (WLMG) has announced the launch of Keewaytin Indigenous Consultancy, a new advisory venture built on more than four decades of experience navigating industrial development, building industry relationships, and establishing economic independence for Willow Lake Métis Nation (WLMN).Keewaytin takes its name from the Cree word for North, in honour of the land, the people, and the communities this work is meant to serve. The consultancy is designed to help other Indigenous communities prepare for, engage with, and benefit from industrial development in their territories, drawing on lessons WLMN has accumulated over 45 years.The launch is supported by funding through the Indigenous Natural Resource Partnerships (INRP) program, administered by Natural Resources Canada. The investment reflects federal recognition of the role experienced Indigenous organizations can play in building capacity across communities that are navigating major project engagement for the first time.That track record includes equity partnerships with major producers, including the Astisiy stake in Suncor operations, long-term maintenance contracts across Northern Alberta, and the development of WLMG into a fully structured Indigenous-owned group of companies with an independent board of directors. Revenue from those ventures flows back to the Nation, funding programmes in healthcare, education, training, and employment."Bill C-5 opens the door for communities to play a bigger role in major projects across Canada," said Andy Harnett, CEO of Willow Lake Métis Group. "But it doesn't prepare them for it. We created Keewaytin so communities can lean on 45 years of experience and benefit from the things we learned. We want to offer our services so other nations don't have to start from scratch."Services offered through Keewaytin include strategic and operational advisory, major project readiness reviews, governance structure development, business development training, relationship facilitation with industry partners, sustainability reporting, and support on agreements ranging from MOUs to limited partnership structures.Governance is where Keewaytin starts with every community. Creating a solid foundation, by establishing policies, operating standards, and procedures, is what Harnett describes as an important step before any other engagement with industry can be meaningful. For WLMN President Stella Lavallee, the consultancy reflects something older than the business case."We've always helped one another. That's what moves nations forward a little faster and helps avoid some of the challenges," said President Lavallee. "We learned a lot through experience. If we can help other communities get further, faster, that's what this is about."President Lavallee has seen firsthand what changes in a community when its nation moves from consultation to real engagement with industry. Citizens get their voice back. Communities start investing in education, cultural programmes, and employment. The difference between being informed about decisions and being part of making them is not a small one.That perspective is one the federal government shares."Indigenous communities are key partners in Canada's natural resource future. Through the Indigenous Natural Resource Partnerships program, Natural Resources Canada is proud to support initiatives like Keewaytin Indigenous Consultancy that help strengthen capacity, share expertise, and support meaningful participation in major project development. This is how we build a stronger, fairer, and more prosperous Canada for all." — The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural ResourcesKeewaytin begins accepting clients in spring 2026. Communities and organizations interested in learning more can reach out directly to the Willow Lake Métis Group leadership team.About Willow Lake Métis GroupWillow Lake Métis Group is an Indigenous-owned group of companies operating across the resource and infrastructure sectors in Northern Alberta. Established in 2020 as an initiative of Willow Lake Métis Nation, WLMG delivers services across maintenance, turnarounds, pipeline installation, tank inspection, downhole completions, transportation, and workforce solutions through a bundled partner model. wlmg.ca

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