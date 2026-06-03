Wilding Hotels Marks Men’s Mental Health Month by Positioning Nature-Immersive Travel as a Response to Burnout Crisis

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Bill Gates has his think week. Every year he goes somewhere, disconnects from everything, gets into nature. That is a luxury most of us do not allot ourselves. Wilding exists to change that” — Jacqueline Baumer, Founder and CEO of Wilding Hotels.

FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilding Hotels, a boutique nature-immersive hotel brand with properties in Fairbanks, Alaska and Lake Tawakoni, Texas, is using Men's Mental Health Month to make the case that nature-immersive travel is a legitimate and research-backed response to the professional burnout crisis affecting working men across North America.The announcement comes as burnout reaches record levels. According to a 2025 report from Mind Share Partners, more than three-quarters of U.S. workers report experiencing some level of burnout. It is a reality the brand was built to address long before the data caught up. According to a Stanford University study, time in green spaces boosts creativity and cognitive function by up to 50%, reinforcing what Wilding was built around from the start.Wilding was founded by Jacqueline Baumer, a former mental health professional who spent years running global awareness campaigns before identifying a gap in what hospitality was offering high-achieving professionals who needed genuine recovery. The brand sits between oversaturated budget glamping and high-capital luxury wilderness resorts, offering design-forward suites built around walls of windows and full wilderness immersion, with no programming, no activity schedules, and no noise."Bill Gates has talked about his think week. Every year he goes somewhere, disconnects from everything, gets into nature. That is a luxury most of us do not allot ourselves. Wilding exists to change that," says Baumer.Where hospitality brands may respond to the wellness conversation with spa programming and structured retreats, Wilding takes the opposite approach. Properties are deliberately free of organized activities, placing guests fully inside the natural environment rather than near it. Suites are designed around walls of windows so the wilderness is the constant frame, whether that is the northern lights over Fairbanks or still water at Lake Tawakoni at dawn. The experience is built around removal, not addition. Guest response has reflected the need. Wilding guests consistently describe their stays in terms of mental reset rather than amenity, reporting that the absence of obligation, noise, and stimulation is what distinguishes the experience from every other trip they have taken. "Most of our guests arrive with a plan. Most of them abandon it within a few hours. They make a fire, watch the sunset, and that ends up being exactly what they needed," says Baumer.Baumer is available for media interviews throughout June on professional burnout, men's mental health, and what the hospitality industry gets wrong about rest and recovery.

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