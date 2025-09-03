Palmetto Launches First Fully Integrated Retail Energy Suite in Texas

Palmetto LightReach customers in retail-choice areas now receive financing, rooftop solar, & grid power from one provider in a single billing experience

With Grid+, we’ve created a seamless, transparent way to align rooftop solar, storage, and retail electricity under one roof—removing friction, cutting costs, and strengthening the grid.” — Chris Kemper, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Palmetto

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto, a leading provider of clean technology products and services, today announced that all homeowners financing their solar or battery system through Palmetto’s LightReach program in Texas retail-choice areas are now eligible to receive Palmetto’s retail electricity plan as part of the same experience. This milestone makes Palmetto the first to offer a fully integrated retail energy suite—Palmetto Grid+—where customers can unify rooftop solar, battery storage, HVAC, financing, and grid electricity under one provider and one billing view.With Grid+, Palmetto eliminates the fragmented, two-bill experience that has long frustrated energy customers. Homeowners in the area now have one provider making clean energy adoption simpler, more transparent, and more rewarding. On average, Palmetto Grid+ customers can save hundreds of dollars per year through lower rates, solar buyback credits, and battery rewards, all while gaining predictability in a volatile energy market. For installers and sales partners, Grid+ reduces sales friction, prevents billing errors or missed credits, and offers a differentiated solution that builds customer trust, strengthens referrals, and drives long-term satisfaction.The Palmetto Grid+ Suite includes:Clean Energy Buyback (for LightReach solar customers)-Automatically available when financing solar through LightReach-1:1 solar buyback with unlimited rollover credits (typically >$700/year)-Unified billing for both solar production and grid electricityBattery Rewards (for solar + battery customers)-$480/year in bill credits direct to the customer for battery grid support-Unlimited rollover credits for exported solar at the grid rate-Over 4 MW of enrolled capacity already supporting Texas grid stabilityRetail Clean Energy Plan (for non-solar households)-100% renewable grid power with transparent pricing-Seamless sign-up in 2 minutes or less-Competitive rates, often $200–$400/year cheaper than popular Texas plansThe milestone comes as Texans face rising energy costs and increasing grid volatility. Residential electricity rates across the state climbed over the summer, with average retail choice area prices ranging between 20.3¢ and 21.8¢, up from roughly 19.5¢ as Texas hit record peak demand during heat waves, underscoring the need for both affordability and reliability.“Texans are all too familiar with unpredictable energy bills and grid challenges,” said Chris Kemper, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Palmetto. “With Grid+, we’ve created a seamless, transparent way to align rooftop solar, storage, and retail electricity under one roof—removing friction, cutting costs, and strengthening the grid.”This move reinforces Palmetto’s leadership in solving long-standing pain points in the clean energy industry, from customer confusion to post-sale dissatisfaction. By keeping the entire experience under one trusted provider, Palmetto aligns incentives for long-term satisfaction and delivers the seamless, modern experience homeowners have been asking for. Meanwhile, Palmetto installation and sales partners gain the trusted differentiation they need in a reputation-challenged industry.Palmetto Grid+ plans are now available in all retail choice areas of Texas and will expand to additional states in the coming months. These retail electricity plans are powered by Light (PUCT #10340), which enables any company to offer its own unique electricity plans, branded and integrated with their products and experiences.About Palmetto:Palmetto is an award-winning clean tech company dedicated to accelerating the transition to a clean energy future. By leveraging a cutting-edge technology platform, Palmetto simplifies the adoption of renewable energy for homeowners, fosters innovation among businesses and clean tech entrepreneurs, and drives scalable environmental impact.Palmetto’s platform integrates digital tools, data assets, and actionable insights to create an end-to-end solution powering its consumer marketplace. The company operates as both a B2B and D2C provider, offering software, financial products, and support services that deliver competitive pricing and exceptional value to end consumers. Key offerings include the LightReach financing and asset management platform, service plans for solar, HVAC and energy backup, and more innovations on the near horizon.Committed to making clean energy accessible to everyone, Palmetto’s Get Solar, Give Solar program funds philanthropic initiatives to bring renewable energy to underserved communities worldwide. A triple bottom line company with team members across the United States, Palmetto prioritizes people, planet, and profit in every aspect of its operations.Media Contact: Press@Palmetto.com

