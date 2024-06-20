Palmetto Joins Recheck’s New Solar Industry Registry as a Founding Partner
Recheck’s verification platform will strengthen the customer experience of buying and installing solar electricity for their homes
Creating an industry-wide system that ensures only the highest caliber solar personnel are being hired is beneficial to both solar companies and customers.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palmetto, a leading climate tech company accelerating the adoption of clean energy across the United States, today announced that it has joined Recheck, the verification platform for the residential solar industry, as a Founding Partner in the launch Recheck’s new solar industry registry platform.
— Chris Kemper, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Palmetto
Recheck offers the first industry-wide registry of residential solar salespeople and installers to guarantee the highest standards of customer experience for families nationwide wanting to transition to cheaper, cleaner energy alternatives. By ensuring transparency, authenticity and accountability of solar personnel, both companies and customers can trust that the partners they work with from sales through installation are vetted and meet high standards of work.
The foundation of the Recheck platform is a Recheck ID, an ID-verified unique identification number that allows solar contractors, financiers, and technology platforms to confirm that salespeople and contractors meet certification, licensing, and training requirements in order to provide the highest-quality customer experience. RecheckID will also incorporate the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA)'s upcoming American National Standards Institute (ANSI)-accredited Consumer Protection Standard (SEIA 401).
“We are thrilled to welcome Palmetto as one of our Founding Partners for this new industry initiative,” said Tim Trefren, Recheck co-founder and CEO. “Palmetto operates one of the largest partnership networks of solar sellers and installers across the country, with an unwavering commitment to high customer service. We look forward to collaboration in our shared goal of building long-term trust between consumers and solar energy providers.”
As a Founding Partner, Palmetto will be part of an ongoing Advisory Board and commits to driving the adoption of RecheckIDs within its platform and network of solar sales and installation partners. Other Recheck Solar Industry Registry Founding Partners include the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), Dividend Finance, Freedom Forever, GoodLeap, Mosaic, Sungage Financial, Sunlight Financial, and Sunrun.
“Demand for solar energy continues to grow across the United States, boosted by state-of-the-art clean energy technologies and friendly financing options,” said Chris Kemper, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Palmetto. “The industry has grown fast, and creating an industry-wide system that ensures only the highest caliber solar personnel are being hired is beneficial to both solar companies and customers. We’re excited to join Recheck as a Founding Partner in this shared vision of building even more integrity and trust across solar sales channels.”
For more information about Recheck, please visit www.recheck.co.
ABOUT PALMETTO:
Palmetto, an award winning clean tech company, is on a mission to lead the world towards a clean energy future. Palmetto’s technology platform is accelerating the mass adoption of clean energy by making it easier for homeowners to choose renewable energy sources, spur innovation by other businesses and clean tech entrepreneurs, and to drive environmental impact at scale.
Palmetto is a B2B and D2C company offering software, financial products, and support services that deliver differentiated price points and services to the end consumers. Examples of products are: Clean Energy Operating Platform, LightReach (financial products), Energy Intelligence (machine learning energy recommendation algorithms), Asset Management Platforms (for Customer Service) and many others to come.
Palmetto believes that access to clean energy sources is for everyone, not just the wealthy few. The company’s Get Solar, Give Solar program funds philanthropic partnerships and expands clean energy to underserved communities across the globe. Palmetto is a triple bottom line company with teammates throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.palmetto.com.
ABOUT RECHECK:
Recheck is the verification platform for residential solar industry salespeople and installers that brings transparency and accountability to the sales process. Industry professionals are assigned unique Recheck IDs through the Recheck platform, empowering solar companies to identify and select ethical and trustworthy partners. The first industry-wide effort of its kind, Recheck is building trust in residential solar and supporting continued growth of clean energy by enabling a smoother sales process and better outcomes for consumers. Recheck partners include the Solar Energy Industries Association® (SEIA), as well as Dividend Finance, Freedom Forever, GoodLeap, Mosaic, Palmetto, Sungage Financial, Sunlight Financial, and Sunrun. For more information, visit recheck.co.
