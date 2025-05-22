Palmetto Welcomes Chris Dawson to Lead Strategic Growth Initiative

We've gotten to know Chris as both an advisor and member of our board, and now we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Palmetto leadership team in addition to his board role.” — Chris Kemper, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Palmetto

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto, a leading provider of clean technology products and services, today announced the appointment of Chris Dawson as President of a newly launched strategic growth initiative aimed at building, through acquisition and partnership, a next-generation platform for residential solar and other areas of home electrification.Despite sector-wide challenges, the opportunity in home electrification, specifically residential solar, remains enormous. Palmetto’s new initiative is designed to take a differentiated approach — one that enhances and empowers the local expertise, entrepreneurial energy, and customer relationships that make great solar businesses thrive. By leveraging Palmetto’s innovative LightReach financing products and Energy Intelligence group, the initiative aims to set a new standard for enabling local partners to scale successfully while learning from the lessons of previous industry efforts."We've gotten to know Chris as both an advisor and member of our board, and now we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Palmetto leadership team in addition to his board role," said Chris Kemper, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Palmetto. "Chris’s deep solar industry experience and focus on operational excellence will be critical as we build a new kind of platform — one that not only expands Palmetto’s reach but also supports and elevates the fabric of local solar entrepreneurship."Prior to joining Palmetto, Dawson served as Chief Operating Officer at Sunrun, where he oversaw the end-to-end consumer funnel from marketing to installation services, operations and maintenance, and supply chain. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Icon Aircraft and Bombardier Recreational Products."I’ve been deeply impressed by the leadership team at Palmetto and by the unique, technology-driven path they are pursuing to become one of the top names in the solar industry," said Dawson. "This growth initiative represents a fresh and thoughtful approach — one that learns from the past, focuses on what makes local businesses exceptional, and amplifies it with the power of Palmetto’s platform."The new growth initiative will operate quietly during its initial phase, as the team focuses on disciplined market entry and building a strong foundation for future growth. More details will be shared later this year.About Palmetto:Palmetto is an award-winning clean tech company dedicated to accelerating the transition to a clean energy future. By leveraging a cutting-edge technology platform, Palmetto simplifies the adoption of renewable energy for homeowners, fosters innovation among businesses and clean tech entrepreneurs, and drives scalable environmental impact.Palmetto’s platform integrates digital tools, data assets, and actionable insights to create an end-to-end solution powering its consumer marketplace. The company operates as both a B2B and D2C provider, offering software, financial products, and support services that deliver competitive pricing and exceptional value to end consumers. Key offerings include the Clean Energy Operating Platform, LightReach Energy Plans, Energy Intelligence, and Asset Management Platforms for customer service, with more innovations on the horizon.Committed to making clean energy accessible to everyone, Palmetto’s Get Solar, Give Solar program funds philanthropic initiatives to bring renewable energy to underserved communities worldwide. A triple bottom line company with team members across the United States, Palmetto prioritizes people, planet, and profit in every aspect of its operations.Media Contact:Press@Palmetto.com

