Renaissance Healthcare for Women Expands Advanced Surgical and In-Office Treatment Options

MOUNTAIN VIEW , CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renaissance Healthcare for Women , led by Dr. Barbi Phelps-Sandall, is proud to highlight its expertise in minimally invasive and robotic-assisted procedures , offering patients advanced treatment options with an emphasis on precision, safety, and quicker recovery times.Dr. Phelps-Sandall has specialized training in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, including both advanced laparoscopic and hysteroscopic procedures. She is also highly experienced in robotic-assisted techniques using the da VinciSurgical System, which allows for enhanced visualization and accuracy during complex surgeries.Procedures available at Renaissance Healthcare for Women include:- Advanced laparoscopic & hysteroscopic surgery – designed to address a variety of gynecologic concerns with smaller incisions and faster healing.- da Vincirobotic hysterectomy – offering a minimally invasive option for the treatment of pelvic pathology and the removal of the uterus when clinically appropriate.- da Vincirobotic myomectomy – a targeted procedure for removing uterine fibroids while preserving the uterus.- da Vincirobotic ovarian cystectomy – providing a precise approach for removing ovarian cysts while maintaining healthy tissue.- da Vincirobotic endometriosis resection – enabling detailed removal of endometriosis tissue for patients seeking relief from symptoms.In addition to surgical expertise, Renaissance Healthcare for Women also provides in-office treatment options. The staff is trained in a range of non-surgical and laser-based therapies, expanding care options to meet the needs of women seeking effective solutions with minimal downtime.“We are committed to advancing women’s healthcare through the latest surgical technologies and in-office innovations,” said Dr. Phelps-Sandall. “Our goal is to provide patients with options that prioritize their comfort, safety, and long-term well-being.”With a focus on compassionate care and advanced treatment, Renaissance Healthcare for Women continues to set a high standard for women’s health in the San Francisco and South Bay Area.About Renaissance Healthcare for WomenRenaissance Healthcare for Women, located in the San Francisco and South Bay Area, provides comprehensive women’s health services across all stages of life. Under the leadership of Barbi Phelps-Sandall, MD, the practice combines advanced medical expertise with a personalized approach to care. This includes leading-edge and state-of-the-art procedures. Services include gynecology, incontinence care, minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery, in-office procedures, integrative and preventive care, and aesthetic treatments tailored to women’s health and wellness.

