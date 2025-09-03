Attorney General Knudsen warns of dangers of the commercially sold opioid: 7-hydroxymitragynine

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen is warning Montanans of the dangers of 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH), a widely available over-the-counter opioid. 7-OH is a concentrated byproduct of the kratom plant that has a high potential of misuse and can even cause death.

The chemical makeup of 7-OH has a dangerously high potency when consumed and can cause respiratory depression, physical dependence, and withdrawal symptoms similar to some of the most powerful opioids including fentanyl, morphine, and oxycodone; and in some cases, can lead to death. According to the Food and Drug Administration,7-OH is 13 times more potent than morphine. Since 2020, the Montana Department of Health and Human Services has recorded 29 deaths in Montana involving 7-OH.

“Please educate yourself and your family about the dangers of 7-OH. The drug may look harmless at the convenience store, but it can take your life,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “As Attorney General, I will continue to do everything in my power to educate Montanans about the dangers of drugs, specifically opioids and the devastating impact they can have on Montanans and our communities.”

The opioid reversal drug naloxone can stop a 7-OH overdose.

According to an FDA study, there is a distinct difference between kratom plant leaves and the 7-OH product that is commercially sold. Kratom plant leaves have been used at low levels to treat ailments like headaches, anxiety, and insomnia for centuries. However, many of the 7-OH products sold today are often advertised or marketed as “kratom,” but no longer resemble kratom plant leaves with the low levels of 7-OH. Instead, they contain highly concentrated, synthetically enhanced 7-OH that are produced to have a stronger effect on users.

Unlike natural kratom, 7-OH comes in many forms including powders, capsules, and liquid extracts and is easily available in gas stations, corner stores and vape shops. Currently in Montana it is not listed as a controlled substance in the Montana Code Annotated or on any federal controlled substances list. 7-OH is not approved by the FDA, is not lawful in dietary supplements, and 7-OH cannot be lawfully added to conventional foods.