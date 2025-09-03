SASSA stops illegal deductions on social grants

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) would like to inform all social grants beneficiaries that the Agency will halt unlawful deductions on social grants. The purpose of social grants is to assist qualifying beneficiaries to afford basic needs and promote equality among South Africans.

It is the duty and responsibility of the beneficiary to declare one deduction that does not exceed 10% of the social grant. This is in accordance with Regulation 29 of the Social Assistance Act of 2004. Such a deduction may only be effected if a beneficiary has given consent.

SASSA is warning all beneficiaries that it does not offer financial services such as funeral cover or loans. The mandate of the Agency is to ensure the provision of comprehensive social security services that protect against vulnerability and poverty, in line with the Constitution and relevant legislation.

The Agency advises beneficiaries to consult with SASSA officials when in doubt before signing any agreements. Beneficiaries are encouraged to visit their local offices or use SASSA’s official communication platforms, which include its website, social media, email and telephone.

For more information, contact the toll-free number 0800 60 10 11 during working hours (Monday to Friday), or via WhatsApp on 082 046 8553.

Enquiries:

Mr Senzeni Ngubeni

SASSA Mpumalanga Spokesperson

Tel: 013 754 9367 / 072 763 6114

E-mail: senzenin@sassa.gov.za

