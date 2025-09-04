Renowned San Diego Plastic Surgeon Scott Miller, MD Releases Book Entitled 'Authentic Beauty'

Dr. Scott Miller, a La Jolla board-certified plastic surgeon, presents the release of "Authentic Beauty," highlighting evolving standards in aesthetic surgery.

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the rising popularity and ongoing demand for aesthetic plastic surgery, the need for an elevated standard of patient care is more important than ever. Highlighting the evolution of modern plastic surgery over the previous decades, fellowship-trained and board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeon Scott Miller, MD, FACS recently announced the release of his highly anticipated new book — "Authentic Beauty: Defining a New Standard for Care and Results in Plastic Surgery." Drawing on more than two decades of surgical expertise, Dr. Miller offers readers an inside look into his philosophy of achieving natural, transformative results through individualized care and minimally invasive interventions.In "Authentic Beauty," Dr. Miller guides readers through the decision-making process of plastic surgery with clarity and compassion. From selecting the right surgeon to understanding the nuances of facial, breast, and body procedures, the book serves as an invaluable resource for anyone considering aesthetic enhancement. Real patient stories and expert insights illustrate the life-changing impact of procedures performed with precision, artistry, and integrity.“Every patient has a unique vision of beauty, and my goal has always been to enhance their natural features while preserving their individuality,” says Dr. Miller. “This book is a reflection of that commitment, as well as an educational tool to help people make informed decisions about their care.”At the heart of Dr. Miller’s approach are the four guiding principles of his practice — quality, integrity, safety, and service. Readers will discover how these pillars shape every consultation, treatment plan, and surgical outcome. With a focus on personalized care, "Authentic Beauty" explores a wide range of procedures, including a facelift tummy tuck , and advanced non-surgical treatments such as injectables and laser therapies. Dr. Miller also delves into the unique needs of male patients seeking aesthetic enhancement.Available on Amazon, BooksAMillion, and Barnes & Noble, the book underscores the importance of thoughtful pre-operative planning, meticulous surgical execution, and attentive post-operative care. Dr. Miller shares valuable guidance on optimizing recovery, maintaining results, and supporting long-term confidence through healthy lifestyle practices. He is honored to play a role in advancing the processes and techniques that define high-caliber plastic surgery. According to Dr. Miller, this elevated standard of care is what facilitates “the incalculable emotional benefits a change in physical appearance can achieve for a person.”About Scott Miller, MD, FACSDr. Scott Miller is a leading aesthetic plastic surgeon in Southern California specializing in surgical and non-surgical procedures for the face, breasts, and body. A board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Miller is one of few doctors in the country who has completed fellowship training specifically in aesthetic procedures, learning under world-renowned surgeons like Dr. Bruce Connell. In addition to his roles as founder, lead clinician, and Medical Director of Miller Cosmetic Surgery, Dr. Miller is also an attending surgeon at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla and a Voluntary Clinical Instructor of Plastic Surgery at the University of California, San Diego. He was also recognized by Newsweek among America’s Top Plastic Surgeons in facelift surgery for 2024 and 2025. Dr. Miller is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Miller, visit millercosmeticsurgery.com, millercosmeticfacelift.com, andfacebook.com/millercosmeticsurgery.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.millercosmeticsurgery.com/news-room/renowned-san-diego-plastic-surgeon-scott-miller-md-releases-book-entitled-authentic-beauty-defining-a-new-standard-for-care-and-results-in-plastic-surgery/ ###Miller Cosmetic Surgery CenterScripps Medical Office Building9834 Genesee AvenueSuite 210La Jolla, CA 92037Rosemont Media

