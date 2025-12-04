Best-selling Book She Nailed It-Released by Pinkfix Productions

A Transformational Collection of Stories on Resilience, Redemption, and Rising Strong

CHESTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinkfix Productions proudly announces the release of She Nailed It , a powerful new anthology that elevates the voices, victories, and vulnerable truths of women who have turned their deepest challenges into extraordinary purpose. More than a book, She Nailed It is a movement—a testament to what happens when women refuse to stay down and instead choose to rise, rebuild, and reclaim their lives.Led by author and visionary Danette Galvis, this inspiring collaboration features stories from Teri DiGrande, Erika Butler, Corrie-Beth Lipowski, Tresa Todd, Katherine Sorensen, Katica Esteves, Christina Good, Denise Sandkamp, Megan De Tore McDermott, Kristen Williams, and Jessica Weaver (Founder of Pinkfix Productions), with a foreword by Antoinette Gangi. Each woman brings her truth to the page—stories shaped by loss, adversity, faith, healing, and ultimately, triumph.She Nailed It showcases the strength and spirit of women who chose not to let their struggles define them. Instead, they transformed their valleys into victories, their heartache into healing, and their setbacks into platforms for purpose. These stories remind readers everywhere that no matter where you’ve been, your journey has the power to ignite hope in someone else.The heartbeat of this book is deeply connected to the mission and story of lead author Danette Galvis, whose past year and a half has been marked by extraordinary growth and impact. After releasing her first book, Kingdom RehabHER, Danette continued pursuing her calling to create safe, faith-filled spaces for women in recovery. She founded RehabHER Recovery House, welcoming its first resident in January 2025, followed by a second home in July. In a short time, Danette has already helped dozens of women rebuild their lives through compassion, structure, and unwavering support.At the center of her journey is a defining realization:"The moment where I realized I do matter and I need to continue this path was when I realized that sober living was an opportunity to have a residential property, own the property, build my portfolio of assets and have an impact on the inside by offering it up for women in need of housing."Her influence continues to grow. She also coaches women in flipping and remodeling real estate through the Women’s Real Estate Investing Network, hosts the She Nailed It! Show and recently celebrated 10 years of sobriety—a milestone that fuels her mission to help others find freedom and restoration.With bold vision, Danette plans to:Spread awareness that people do recover from addiction, Expand RehabHER Recovery House to 20 locations, Serve over 1,000 women in recovery and continue sharing her testimony to inspire and guide others.Danette’s story—and the stories of every woman in this anthology—embody the courage it takes to rise, heal, and use one’s own transformation as a guiding light for others.She Nailed it is now available on Amazon!Danette Galvis:info@kingdomrehabher.comInstagram- @danettegalvisFacebook- @danettebundschugalvisLinkedIn- linkedin.com/in/danette-bundschu-galvis-2582035akingdomrehabher.com

