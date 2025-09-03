Medora city section construction work resumes September 4

BISMARCK, N.D. — Starting Thursday, Sept. 4, the North Dakota Department of Transportation will resume city section work along Pacific Avenue. Drivers should expect traffic and parking impacts in the area as construction continues.

With the Hot Air Balloon Rally scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 6, attendees are urged not to park within construction zones.

Work includes upgrades to storm sewer drains, ADA-compliant accessibility improvements to curbs and sidewalks, and street lighting enhancements for better visibility and overall safety in the city center.

The Medora Business Loop and City Section project represents a significant investment in Medora’s infrastructure as the city prepares for increased visitors with the grand opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. The NDDOT is committed to transparency and will keep the public informed as the project progresses.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or locate the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.