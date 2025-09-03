New Book 'Mental Fat Burning' by Dave Morrow Unlocks the Secrets to Maximized Health

NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fitness expert and renowned mind-body coach Dave Morrow unveils his groundbreaking book, “Mental Fat Burning: Fat into the Fire - The Missing Links.” This 224-page self-help guide promises to transform your approach to health, fitness, and weight loss by unleashing the untapped power of the mind.With over 30 years of experience in physiology, competitive bodybuilding, and fitness coaching, Morrow brings his proprietary methods to readers in easy-to-follow steps. Packed with science, history, and practical strategies, “Mental Fat Burning” introduces a new approach to wellness, harnessing the mind to supercharge metabolism, burn fat, and unlock optimal physical and mental health.“You can harness the power of your mind to turn your body into a fat-burning machine,” Morrow shares. “This book is about building strong links - mind, body, and spirit - so you can achieve complete well-being.”The book guides readers through step-by-step training sessions customized to build muscle, lose weight, and boost energy levels, while fostering a positive and healthy mind-body connection. Morrow combines science, humor, and his personal experience to keep readers entertained and motivated from start to finish.Fitness enthusiasts, self-help readers, and those striving for healthier lifestyles will find this powerful roadmap an essential addition to their libraries.“Mental Fat Burning” (ISBN: 9781968485016) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $26.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.To learn more, visit mentalfatburning.com From the Back Cover:The main character in this book is YOU. My motivation for writing this book is YOU.What if I were to tell YOU that there is "Secret Missing Link", enabling you to burn the fat right off your body?What if I backed it up with science, like a lawyer arguing a case? In this book I will reveal this Secret Missing Link to you with a profound description, and coach YOU on how to use it. This is an EXACT training session teaching you how to become a master of this process. Imagine there are two more essential Links to your fat loss and fitness success; there IS! My question for you now would be, do you know how to fuel your body into a fat burning machine? Can you tell me how to minimize your exercise time to maximize your results, all while putting your body into Fat Burning Furnace mode?I present to you Mental Fat Burning: "Fat into the Fire", and the three critical Links to reach your maximized metabolism and peak your physical and mental health. These three links will show you how to reach your fitness and fat loss goals.A chain is only as strong as the weakest link. STRONG links form an unbreakable, indestructible chain. Everything you need to know is in Mental Fat Burning, including my own mental techniques that you won't find anywhere else.Are you ready to become a walking, talking, fat burning machine? A machine of energy, enthusiasm, and zest for life? To become empowered by a positive energy and determined outlook?For the unfit, exhausted couch potato and the fitness lovers alike, I will take you to great success, no matter your starting point.Are YOU ready?About the Author:Dave Morrow, an expert in mind-body control, has passions for both his own personal fitness and well-being, and helping others reach health and fitness goals. Dave is an expert in positive mental health, realistic nutrition and culminating realistic exercise programs. He has a degree in Physiology and is among the top-ranking Masters National level bodybuilders. Most importantly, he has spent thousands of hours studying, testing, and applying his own methods to turn your body’s metabolism into a fat burning machine, along with other positive mind-body processes to create a healthier you. It brings him great gratification to share his knowledge with you in his book “Mental Fat Burning.”About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.