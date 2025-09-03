Unveiling the Untold Story of Meriwether Lewis Before His Legendary Expedition

NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Thomas J. Kellner delivers an exciting exploration of American history with his new historical fiction novel, “Meriwether: Soldier in the Northwest Territory.” This captivating, 301-page book provides readers with an engaging and thought-provoking tale of a young Meriwether Lewis navigating life as a soldier prior to his renowned voyage of discovery with Lewis and Clark.The novel weaves together meticulously researched historical elements with imaginative storytelling, bringing to life the untold experiences that shaped Lewis and prepared him for his pivotal role in American history. From the rugged landscapes of the Northwest Territory to the political tensions of post-revolutionary America, Kellner paints a vivid picture of a young man's struggle with challenges, moral dilemmas, and the quest to choose the right path."This story captures the essence of an era filled with conflict and opportunity," Kellner explains. "It's not a biography but a richly detailed narrative that history buffs and fans of compelling fiction will relish."Thomas J. Kellner, who holds degrees in English and Business and Labor Relations, has spent most of his career in labor arbitration and negotiation. A Pennsylvania native, his passion for history and the rich historical backdrop of the Laurel Mountains inspired him to craft this fast-paced and fascinating tale, designed for lovers of historical fiction and those curious about the deeper forces shaping revolutionary America.Immerse yourself in an era of frontiersmen, post-revolutionary turmoil, and young Lewis’s coming-of-age story, a must-read for admirers of history and adventure alike.“Meriwether: Soldier in the Northwest Territory” (ISBN: can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $19.75, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:Couriers, spies, and treachery abound during the American Revolution and the period that followed. Meriwether Lewis and his father served as soldiers and couriers during this period in American history. Long before he set out on his famous exploration of the American West with William Clark, Meriwether Lewis served as a soldier in the Virginia Militia, called up by President Washington to quell the Whiskey Rebellion. He then went on to serve in the regular army in the newly formed Northwest Territory. It was a time when the second in command of the army was a paid spy for the Spanish. A time when the new territories struggled with Indian wars, corrupt and self-serving political leaders as well as patriots struggling maintain the new republic. It was a time when individuals dedicated their lives to the new republic. It was also a time when land hungry greed thrived. When self-serving individuals plotted to subvert the new republic, and even establish their private fiefdoms, separate from the republic.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self- publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

