Leading Orange County Addiction Medicine Physician Dr. Joe DeSanto Expands Practice to Professionals

Board-certified doctor with decades of local experience combines clinical expertise with lived recovery experience to provide discreet, science-based treatment

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Joe DeSanto, a board-certified physician with over 25 years of medical experience, including two decades serving Orange County, has enhanced his established addiction medicine practice, DeSanto Clinics, by adding exclusive concierge medicine services for professionals throughout California. The boutique clinic continues to specialize in evidence-based, stigma-free treatment for substance use disorders while now offering premium healthcare services that prioritize privacy, discretion, and personalized care.Dr. DeSanto, who has built a reputation throughout Orange County for his unique combination of clinical excellence and personal recovery experience, founded DeSanto Clinics to address critical gaps in addiction care for professionals who require discretion, flexibility, and personalized treatment approaches that traditional rehabilitation programs often fail to provide."After two decades of treating addiction in Orange County, I've seen how the one-size-fits-all approach fails so many successful people," said Dr. DeSanto. "Many professionals struggling with addiction don't fit the typical stereotype and find existing programs judgmental, inflexible, or simply ineffective. We've built our practice around changing that reality by offering medical-grade care that respects your time, your goals, and your dignity."The established clinic provides comprehensive outpatient services including medical detox support, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) using FDA-approved medications like Suboxone and Vivitrol, dual diagnosis management for co-occurring mental health conditions, and long-term recovery planning. DeSanto Clinics treats addiction to alcohol, opioids, stimulants, benzodiazepines, and other substances while addressing underlying conditions such as anxiety, depression, PTSD, and ADHD.Serving Orange County's Professional CommunityOver his two decades in Orange County, Dr. DeSanto has developed expertise in treating the region's diverse professional population, including executives, licensed professionals, attorneys, healthcare workers, first responders, and high-functioning individuals aged 30-55 who often struggle to find appropriate care. These clients frequently face unique challenges including fear of career exposure, demanding schedules, and previous negative experiences with group-based or residential programs."Traditional rehab often operates on a model that doesn't work for everyone, especially professionals who need to maintain their careers and responsibilities," Dr. DeSanto explained. "We focus on what does work: personalized medical care, respect for patient autonomy, and treatment plans that fit into real life rather than requiring you to step away from everything you've built."The clinic's established approach emphasizes shared decision-making, with patients serving as collaborators rather than passive recipients of care. Initial consultations involve 60-minute appointments where Dr. DeSanto conducts comprehensive evaluations and works with patients to create customized treatment plans. Follow-up appointments typically last 20-30 minutes, with frequency adjusting as patients achieve stability.New Concierge Medicine ProgramBuilding on years of success in addiction medicine, DeSanto Clinics is now accepting a limited number of concierge medicine memberships for individuals who prioritize privacy, personalized care, and direct physician access. This boutique service offers comprehensive primary care without insurance bureaucracy, waiting rooms, or rushed appointments.Concierge members receive private consultations, anonymous medical care with minimal record-sharing, 24/7 direct physician access, and personalized health planning tailored to their lifestyle and goals. This service particularly appeals to professionals, executives, and individuals who value discretion and excellence in their healthcare."We're extending the same principles that have made our addiction medicine practice successful—privacy, personalization, and physician-led care—to comprehensive primary care," said Dr. DeSanto. "For professionals who need healthcare that works around their demanding schedules and privacy requirements, concierge medicine is a natural evolution of what we've been providing for years."Evidence-Based Treatment PhilosophyDeSanto Clinics operates on a trauma-informed, evidence-based treatment model that combines the latest addiction medicine research with compassionate care developed over two decades of practice. The established team includes Licensed Clinical Social Worker Angelina Gripp, Ph.D. candidate in Depth Psychology, who specializes in co-occurring disorders and professional burnout, along with psychiatric nurse practitioner Nicko Jaeger and board-certified family physician Dr. Richard Peprah.The clinic offers transparent fee-for-service pricing with initial evaluations at $300 and follow-up visits at $150, accepting HSA/FSA, credit cards, and providing superbills for potential insurance reimbursement. This established model eliminates insurance bureaucracy while ensuring patients receive focused, unhurried care.Serving California StatewideWhile rooted in Orange County with decades of local experience, DeSanto Clinics provides telemedicine services throughout California, making specialized addiction medicine accessible to professionals across the state. The practice maintains secure patient messaging for ongoing support and fast response to medication needs or concerns between appointments.For professionals who have struggled with traditional treatment approaches, experienced relapse after previous attempts, or simply need medical-grade addiction care that fits their lifestyle, DeSanto Clinics offers a science-based alternative rooted in hope and practical solutions, backed by two decades of proven success in Orange County.About DeSanto ClinicsDeSanto Clinics is an established addiction medicine practice led by Dr. Joe DeSanto, combining over 25 years of medical expertise with personal recovery experience and two decades of service to Orange County. The clinic provides outpatient addiction treatment , medication-assisted therapy, dual diagnosis care, and now concierge medicine services throughout California. Media Contact:
Branding | Marketing | Advertising
Practice Contact:
DeSanto Clinics
Huntington Beach, CA

