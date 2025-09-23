Yeates Family Consulting Expands Comprehensive Services with Integrated Mental Health and Wellness Support

Yeates Family Consulting offers individual counseling sessions both in-person and through their new digital portal platform. The program's whole-family approach recognizes that sustainable lifestyle changes require support and involvement from loved ones, ensuring lasting success for Columbus area families. The integrated approach at Yeates Family Consulting combines physical movement with mental health support, helping clients develop lasting wellness habits that serve both body and mind. Family therapy sessions focus on whole-person wellness and collaborative healing for individuals, children, and families. Yeates Family Consulting provides comprehensive mental healthcare services, addressing underlying psychological factors that contribute to health challenges through evidence-based, faith-integrated treatment.

Columbus, MS practice introduces innovative approach combining psychiatric medication optimization, movement therapy, and comprehensive mental healthcare

Psychiatric medication management is most effective when combined with comprehensive mental health support and lifestyle interventions. Our approach treats the whole person, optimizing outcomes.” — Edward Yeates, LPCS, NCC, Founder and Owner

COLUMBUS, MS, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yeates Family Consulting, LLC, a leading mental health practice serving Columbus, Mississippi and surrounding communities, announced the expansion of their comprehensive care model to include an innovative psychiatric medication management program that integrates movement therapy and holistic mental healthcare services.The new program represents a breakthrough in addressing the complex relationship between mental health conditions and overall wellness, recognizing that optimal psychiatric medication management requires attention to both psychological and physiological factors. Yeates Family Consulting cares for your body and mind—paving the way for person-centered care, and this integrated approach exemplifies their commitment to whole-person wellness.Comprehensive Approach to Mental Health Medication ManagementThe program combines three critical components:- Advanced Psychiatric Medication Management: Under the supervision of qualified psychiatric professionals, patients receive comprehensive medication optimization specifically tailored to address underlying mental health conditions including depression, anxiety, ADHD, and other psychiatric disorders that may impact overall health and wellness.- Movement-Based Therapy: Recognizing the vital role of physical activity in mental health treatment outcomes and medication effectiveness, the program incorporates movement therapy designed to enhance both psychological well-being and treatment response. This component addresses the well-documented connection between physical activity, mood regulation, and psychiatric medication efficacy.- Integrated Mental Healthcare: The program addresses underlying psychological factors that contribute to health challenges, including emotional regulation difficulties, depression, anxiety, and trauma-related symptoms. Edward specializes in ADHD Testing, Family Conflict and Medication Management, ensuring patients receive comprehensive mental health support throughout their treatment journey.Meeting Critical Community Need"In the Friendly City, there's a need for family-centered care that aligns with your values and faith," said Edward Yeates, LPCS, NCC, Founder and Licensed Professional Counselor at Yeates Family Consulting. "We recognized that psychiatric medication management is most effective when combined with comprehensive mental health support and lifestyle interventions. Our integrated approach treats the whole person, optimizing both mental health outcomes and overall wellness."The program addresses a significant gap in local healthcare services, as if you need medication management, you need a local solution. Columbus area residents previously had to travel significant distances to access integrated psychiatric medication management services combined with comprehensive mental health support.Evidence-Based, Faith-Integrated CareYeates Family Consulting cares for your body and mind—paving the way for person-centered care, with services that include evidence-based psychiatric medication management and science-backed care that puts your faith first. For patients who desire it, the program skillfully integrates Christian principles into professional treatment, ensuring individuals never have to choose between their faith and their mental health journey.The program utilizes proven therapeutic approaches and medication management protocols while maintaining deep respect for clients' beliefs and backgrounds, providing warm, non-judgmental support throughout the treatment process.Comprehensive Family-Centered ApproachWhat sets this program apart is its whole-family approach to mental health treatment. Recognizing that psychiatric medication management is most successful when families understand and support the treatment process, the program includes family therapy components and education to ensure optimal treatment outcomes.Yeates's approach seamlessly blends evidence-based therapeutic techniques with deep respect for clients' beliefs and backgrounds. Utilizing a collaborative treatment style, he helps families develop practical tools and lasting skills that support long-term mental health and wellness.Accessibility and ConvenienceThe program offers flexible scheduling and telehealth options to accommodate busy lifestyles. "Our office is open 9am-5pm M-F; we also provide tele-health services for the convenience of our clients," ensuring that location and scheduling don't become barriers to accessing psychiatric care."We believe you shouldn't have to travel far to get the care you deserve. We are hope for families close to home," emphasizing their commitment to making comprehensive mental health care accessible to the local community.About Yeates Family ConsultingFounded by Edward Yeates, LPCS, NCC, Yeates Family Consulting was established with a simple but powerful mission: to help Columbus families not just survive life's challenges, but truly thrive through them. As a Licensed Professional Counselor with over a decade of experience serving the local community, Edward saw too many individuals and families falling through the cracks of a fragmented mental health system.Yeates Family Consulting provides comprehensive mental health services to individuals, children, and families in Columbus, Mississippi and surrounding communities. The practice specializes in evidence-based treatment approaches, psychiatric medication management, family therapy, and innovative programs that address the intersection of mental and physical wellness. Founded on principles of whole-person care and faith-integrated treatment options, Yeates Family Consulting is committed to helping families not just survive life's challenges, but truly thrive through them.The practice has been "Helping People Flourish Since 2015," providing comprehensive mental health services including individual therapy, family counseling, psychiatric medication management, and specialized programs for children and adolescents.As a Columbus community member himself, Edward understands the specific challenges and strengths of the area. This local connection, combined with his collaborative treatment style, helps families develop practical tools and lasting skills that serve them long after therapy ends.Getting StartedIndividuals interested in the integrated psychiatric medication management program can schedule a consultation to determine if the program is right for them. Call or Email Yeates Consulting, LLC for a free 15-minute consultation now - 662-570-1109 or visit their website at yeatesconsulting.com.All services are provided with strict confidential treatment and HIPAA compliance, ensuring patient privacy and security throughout the treatment process.Media Contact: Edward Yeates, LPC Address: 102 Brickerton Street Columbus, MS 39701 Phone: 662-570-1109 Email: info@yeatesconsulting.com Website: yeatesconsulting.comAbout Branding | Marketing | Advertising (BMA)Branding | Marketing | Advertising (BMA) ( https://bestbma.com ) is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in strategies that focus on authenticity, trust, and building long-term relationships. With expertise in digital marketing, branding, content creation, SEO, and online advertising, BMA partners with businesses dedicated to making a positive impact. By fostering genuine connections and creating memorable brands, BMA helps businesses to be found, trusted, and get more customers/clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.