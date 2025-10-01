Elevating Minds Psychiatry Expands Comprehensive ADHD Treatment and Medication Management Services Across Hawaiʻi

Daniel Mattox, PMHNP-BC, founder of Elevating Minds Psychiatry, brings both professional expertise and lived experience with ADHD to provide compassionate, patient-centered care for adults in Hawaiʻi. Adults in Hawaiʻi now have access to comprehensive ADHD treatment through Elevating Minds Psychiatry's virtual-first care model. Elevating Minds Psychiatry provides integrated care for ADHD and co-occurring conditions like anxiety and depression. Elevating Minds Psychiatry offers telehealth appointments across all Hawaiian islands, eliminating the need for long commutes to access ADHD care. Same-week appointments and personalized treatment plans make ADHD care more accessible for adults throughout Hawaiʻi.

Adults in Hawaiʻi can access same-week ADHD treatment & medication management through Elevating Minds Psychiatry.

At Elevating Minds, we offer compassionate, expert mental health care in Hawai‘i. Featuring holistic ADHD treatment available in virtual and in-person care, to help patients find lasting wellness.” — Daniel Mattox, PMHNP-BC

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adults in Hawaiʻi seeking accessible and effective ADHD treatment now have a powerful new option through Elevating Minds Psychiatry , a virtual-first psychiatric practice led by Daniel Mattox, PMHNP-BC. Offering same-week appointments, subscription-based plans, and structured medication management , Elevating Minds Psychiatry is redefining how adults with ADHD in Hawaiʻi receive care.ADHD is often misunderstood in adults. While commonly associated with children, ADHD persists into adulthood for many, affecting work, school, relationships, and daily functioning. Adults in Hawaiʻi have traditionally faced limited access to ADHD care, long waitlists, and fragmented services. Elevating Minds Psychiatry addresses these gaps with virtual care, personalized treatment plans, and ongoing medication management that ensures continuity and measurable results.Understanding ADHD in AdultsADHD affects nearly 4–5% of adults worldwide. Symptoms in adults often differ from childhood ADHD and can include:- Difficulty focusing or sustaining attention on tasks- Poor organization and time management- Forgetfulness and frequent misplacing of items- Emotional dysregulation, irritability, and impulsivity- Anxiety, depression, or low self-esteem as secondary effectsDespite these challenges, ADHD is highly treatable in adults. Early diagnosis and consistent treatment, including medication management and behavioral strategies, can lead to significant improvements in productivity, relationships, and overall quality of life. Elevating Minds Psychiatry combines clinical expertise with lived experience to provide effective, compassionate care for adults in Hawaiʻi.Patient-Centered Care from a Provider Who Understands ADHDFounder Daniel Mattox, PMHNP-BC, brings both professional expertise and lived experience with ADHD. “At Elevating Minds Psychiatry, we go beyond just medication. We take an integrative approach to explore factors that may contribute to your symptoms, such as sleep issues, nutrient deficiencies, and overlapping symptoms from other conditions, all essential steps in managing ADHD effectively,” said Mattox.“I built Elevating Minds to be the kind of service I wish I had when I needed help; accessible, affordable, and empathetic,” he added.The practice combines empathy with evidence-based care, offering both telehealth and in-person appointments in Honolulu for patients who prefer hybrid care. This model allows adults across the islands to engage in ADHD treatment without traveling long distances or waiting months for appointments.Comprehensive ADHD Treatment in Hawaiʻi1. Discovery Plan – Starting the Journey Toward ClarityThe Discovery Plan is designed for adults seeking confirmation of ADHD and guidance for treatment. It is ideal for those unsure if they have ADHD or those who want a structured approach to begin care.Features include:- 90-minute intake session evaluating symptoms, medical history, and functional impact- Up to four 25-minute follow-up sessions over 90 days- Personalized treatment plan including therapy, behavioral strategies, and medication guidance- Transparent pricing: $400 first month, $99/month ongoing- Patient Story – “Finding Answers After Years of Struggle”2. Beyond ADHD Plan – Integrated Care for Complex NeedsADHD rarely occurs in isolation. Many adults experience anxiety, depression, or other mental health challenges alongside ADHD. The Beyond ADHD Plan offers a holistic approach for adults needing more comprehensive care.Key Features:- 120-minute assessment covering ADHD and co-occurring conditions- Personalized treatment combining therapy, lifestyle coaching, and medication recommendations- Secure messaging and monthly check-ins with providers- Subscription pricing: $1,500 first month, $99/month ongoing- Patient Story – “Managing ADHD and Anxiety Together”3. Medication Management – Ensuring Continuous, Safe TreatmentOngoing medication management is central to effective ADHD treatment. Elevating Minds Psychiatry offers patient-centered care to ensure safe and consistent medication use.Medication Management Services Include:- Personalized dose adjustments- Secure provider messaging for questions or side effects- Prescription refill coordination and lab monitoring- Scheduled follow-ups for monitoring and progress- Practical Tip – Tracking ProgressPatients are encouraged to maintain a symptom and medication journal. Sharing this information with their provider enables Elevating Minds Psychiatry to fine-tune treatment and achieve optimal outcomes.Educational Insights: Why Early ADHD Treatment MattersUntreated ADHD in adults can lead to:- Reduced productivity and job performance- Increased risk of depression, anxiety, or substance misuse- Strained relationships and social difficultiesAccessing ADHD treatment in Hawaiʻi through Elevating Minds Psychiatry allows adults to begin effective care, establish coping strategies, and receive structured medication management for long-term stability.Telehealth Access Across HawaiʻiElevating Minds Psychiatry leverages telehealth to provide ADHD care across the islands. Patients can connect with providers from home, avoiding long commutes and delays. Honolulu offers hybrid in-person appointments for patients who prefer face-to-face care.Daily Life Tips for Adults with ADHD- Use digital reminders for appointments, tasks, and medication- Break tasks into smaller steps to improve focus and follow-through- Establish routines for work, meals, and exercise- Track progress in journals or apps to share with your provider- Engage support systems including family, friends, or ADHD support groupsThese small strategies, combined with professional ADHD treatment and medication management, can significantly improve quality of life.Why Choose Elevating Minds Psychiatry in Hawaiʻi- Rapid Access: Same-week appointments via virtual care- Integrated Care: Treatment for ADHD plus co-occurring conditions- Patient-Focused Medication Management: Secure messaging and dose adjustments- Empathetic, Neurodivergent-Led Practice: Providers with lived ADHD experienceAbout Elevating Minds PsychiatryElevating Minds Psychiatry provides comprehensive ADHD treatment in Hawaiʻi, including diagnosis, ongoing medication management, and care for co-occurring psychiatric conditions. Elevating Minds Psychiatry provides comprehensive ADHD treatment in Hawaiʻi, including diagnosis, ongoing medication management, and care for co-occurring psychiatric conditions. With subscription-based plans, flexible telehealth, and patient-centered care, adults in Hawaiʻi can finally access the ADHD treatment they need.Learn more or schedule an appointment at elevatingmindspsychiatry.comNote to editors: Daniel Mattox, PMHNP-BC, is available for interviews. High-resolution photos and additional background materials available upon request.

