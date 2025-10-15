Diligence Care Plus Expands Comprehensive Youth Mental Health Services to Address Critical Need in San Bernardino County

Meet Eric Efuetngu, DNP, FNP-C, APRN – dedicated to providing exceptional care at Diligence Care Plus Dr. Tony Akpengbe (DNP, PMHNP-BC, AGNP-BC) specializes in psychiatric mental health and adult-gerontology care Diligence Care Plus Helps Families with ADHD Creyos Testing Diligence Care Plus is proud to announce that we have partnered with Creyos, through the administration of the Creyos Cognitive Health test, to provide timely and comprehensive ADHD diagnosis for our patients. Diligence Care Plus provides family-centered care, offering therapy services that address the needs of children, adolescents, and adults under one roof with coordinated treatment plans.

Integrated psychiatric care provider responds to 97% increase in mental health care for children and youth with specialized, compassionate treatment programs

We are committed to walking alongside families on their journey toward healing and wellness, providing the expertise, compassion, and hope they need to thrive.” — Eric Efuetngu, DNP, FNP-C, APRN

SAN BERNADINO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diligence Care Plus , a leading provider of integrated psychiatric and mental health care services, today announced the expansion of its comprehensive youth mental health programs to address the growing mental health crisis affecting children and adolescents in San Bernardino County and surrounding communities.The expansion comes in response to alarming statistics showing that San Bernardino County has experienced a 97% increase in mental health care demand for children ages 0-5 since 2012/13, with 42% of all clients served in 2021/22 being children and youth ages 0-17. Nationally, 1 in 6 US youth experience mental health disorders, and 17.2% of high school students report having serious thoughts of suicide.Addressing the Youth Mental Health Crisis with Compassionate Care"We are witnessing an unprecedented mental health crisis among our young people, and families are struggling to find the comprehensive, compassionate care their children need," said Eric Efuetngu, DNP, FNP-C, APRN, Clinical Director at Diligence Care Plus. "Our expanded youth mental health services are designed to provide personalized, evidence-based treatment that addresses both the emotional and developmental needs of children and adolescents while supporting their families through this challenging journey."Comprehensive Youth Services Include: ADHD Testing and Treatment for children and adolescents, providing accurate diagnosis and personalized management strategies Youth Anxiety and Depression Treatment using age-appropriate therapeutic approaches including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)- PTSD Therapy specifically designed for young trauma survivors- Family-Centered Mental Health Counseling that involves parents and caregivers in the treatment process- Medication Management with specialized focus on pediatric psychiatric care- Integrated Behavioral and Medical Care to address the whole child's well-being- Crisis Intervention Services for youth experiencing acute mental health emergenciesA Holistic Approach to Youth Mental WellnessDiligence Care Plus's youth mental health services reflect the organization's core philosophy of treating the whole person, not just symptoms. The program integrates psychiatric care with physical health management, recognizing that mental and physical wellness are interconnected, especially in developing children and adolescents."Our approach goes beyond traditional therapy sessions," explained Tony Akpengbe, DNP. "We work closely with families to create personalized treatment plans that consider each child's unique developmental stage, family dynamics, and individual challenges. We believe that effective youth mental health care requires compassion, expertise, and a deep understanding of how mental health impacts every aspect of a young person's life."Supporting Families Through the Care JourneyUnderstanding that parents and caregivers play a crucial role in youth mental health recovery, Diligence Care Plus provides extensive family support services. The program includes:- Parent education and support groups- Family therapy sessions- Care coordination with schools and other healthcare providers- Flexible payment options including insurance acceptance and payment plans- Regular communication and progress updatesMeeting Families Where They AreRecognizing the barriers that often prevent families from accessing mental health care, Diligence Care Plus offers multiple service delivery options:- In-person appointments at comfortable, youth-friendly facilities- Telehealth services for increased accessibility- Flexible scheduling to accommodate school and family schedules- Culturally responsive care that honors diverse family backgrounds and valuesAbout Diligence Care PlusDiligence Care Plus specializes in providing integrated psychiatric care services, offering personalized mental health and wellness solutions for individuals and families facing a wide range of psychiatric conditions. With a commitment to improving overall well-being, Diligence Care Plus delivers a holistic approach to mental health that incorporates medical, therapeutic, and psychological support.The organization's team of psychiatrists, licensed therapists, and mental health professionals work collaboratively to design individualized treatment plans that focus on both emotional support and practical solutions. By integrating care across physical, emotional, and psychological realms, Diligence Care Plus ensures clients receive comprehensive support tailored to their unique needs.Guided by Compassion and ExcellenceOperating under the tagline "Care with Commitment, Wellness with Diligence," the organization is driven by core values of compassion, integrity, excellence, reliability, and personalization. Diligence Care Plus accepts various insurance plans and offers flexible payment options to ensure that financial barriers do not prevent access to essential mental health services.Help for Families in NeedFamilies seeking comprehensive youth mental health services are encouraged to contact Diligence Care Plus for a consultation. Early intervention and appropriate treatment can make a significant difference in a young person's mental health trajectory and overall quality of life."Every child deserves comprehensive mental health support that is personalized, effective, and accessible," concluded Eric Efuetngu, DNP, FNP-C, APRN. "We are committed to walking alongside families on their journey toward healing and wellness, providing the expertise, compassion, and hope they need to thrive."Contact Information:For more information about Diligence Care Plus youth mental health services or to schedule a consultation:Phone: 909-276-1198Email: info@diligenceintegratedcare.com

