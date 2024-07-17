Embark on an Italian Adventure with UNF Continuing Education
Our group was wonderful. You would have thought that we had been friends for years, but we were a couple of dozen strangers when we began. I felt enriched on the trip, I felt happy the whole week.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of North Florida Division of Continuing Education invites the public to an exceptional educational journey, “In the Footsteps of St. Francis,” available to adults of all ages from September 25 to October 2, 2024. This unique trip to Central Italy, specifically the Umbria and Tuscany regions, promises an immersive experience beyond traditional tours, delving deep into the heart of Italian culture and cuisine.
— Jean Watson, the 2023 trip participant
The trip focuses on the Italian way of life, highlighting the benefits of living harmoniously with nature and one another through shared experiences of food, art, music, media and spiritual practices. During the trip, meaningful site visits will immerse participants in the life of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. The itinerary includes authentic cooking classes and language lessons, making it ideal for those passionate about food, wine and lifelong learning. This program offers a blend of educational and experiential activities, providing deep insights into Italian culture, cuisine and lifestyle.
Before embarking on this journey, participants will engage in a preparatory course to become familiar with Italian culture and the practicalities of the trip. Language orientation lessons will assist participants in learning useful Italian phrases, while market excursions and live cooking classes will introduce them to Italian cooking philosophy.
“Our group was wonderful,” said Jean Watson, one traveler on the previous trip. “You would have thought that we had been friends for years, but we were a couple of dozen strangers when we began. I felt enriched on the trip, I felt happy the whole week.”
Designed for those who appreciate learning in a community of like-minded individuals, this journey emphasizes food, culture and spirituality. The eight-day trip costs $2,899, which includes lodging, most meals, transportation, tours, guide services, and special events. Accommodation is based on shared occupancy, with an option for single occupancy available for an additional $500. Participants are responsible for booking their own flights to Rome, Italy, arriving at Rome Fiumicino International Airport “Leonardo da Vinci.” Once there, accommodation will be provided at Villa Pieve in Corciano, with transportation arranged via chartered bus.
For more information and the trip itinerary, visit the website. Registration closes on Friday, July 26. This unique opportunity to experience Central Italy in a truly immersive and educational context should not be missed.
Jessica Murray
UNF Division of Continuing Education
+1 904-620-5801
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
2023 in the Footsteps of St. Francis