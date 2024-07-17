Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,546 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,899 in the last 365 days.

Embark on an Italian Adventure with UNF Continuing Education

university of north florida division of continuing education logo

Our group was wonderful. You would have thought that we had been friends for years, but we were a couple of dozen strangers when we began. I felt enriched on the trip, I felt happy the whole week.”
— Jean Watson, the 2023 trip participant
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of North Florida Division of Continuing Education invites the public to an exceptional educational journey, “In the Footsteps of St. Francis,” available to adults of all ages from September 25 to October 2, 2024. This unique trip to Central Italy, specifically the Umbria and Tuscany regions, promises an immersive experience beyond traditional tours, delving deep into the heart of Italian culture and cuisine.

The trip focuses on the Italian way of life, highlighting the benefits of living harmoniously with nature and one another through shared experiences of food, art, music, media and spiritual practices. During the trip, meaningful site visits will immerse participants in the life of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. The itinerary includes authentic cooking classes and language lessons, making it ideal for those passionate about food, wine and lifelong learning. This program offers a blend of educational and experiential activities, providing deep insights into Italian culture, cuisine and lifestyle.

Before embarking on this journey, participants will engage in a preparatory course to become familiar with Italian culture and the practicalities of the trip. Language orientation lessons will assist participants in learning useful Italian phrases, while market excursions and live cooking classes will introduce them to Italian cooking philosophy.

“Our group was wonderful,” said Jean Watson, one traveler on the previous trip. “You would have thought that we had been friends for years, but we were a couple of dozen strangers when we began. I felt enriched on the trip, I felt happy the whole week.”

Designed for those who appreciate learning in a community of like-minded individuals, this journey emphasizes food, culture and spirituality. The eight-day trip costs $2,899, which includes lodging, most meals, transportation, tours, guide services, and special events. Accommodation is based on shared occupancy, with an option for single occupancy available for an additional $500. Participants are responsible for booking their own flights to Rome, Italy, arriving at Rome Fiumicino International Airport “Leonardo da Vinci.” Once there, accommodation will be provided at Villa Pieve in Corciano, with transportation arranged via chartered bus.

For more information and the trip itinerary, visit the website. Registration closes on Friday, July 26. This unique opportunity to experience Central Italy in a truly immersive and educational context should not be missed.

Jessica Murray
UNF Division of Continuing Education
+1 904-620-5801
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

2023 in the Footsteps of St. Francis

You just read:

Embark on an Italian Adventure with UNF Continuing Education

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more