Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,841 in the last 365 days.

ALDOI PROMOTES DUSTY SMITH TO DEPUTY COMMISSIONER

Contact: Jennifer Bowen
(334) 269-3550

9/3/2025

The Alabama Department of Insurance announces the promotion of Dusty Smith to the role of Deputy Commissioner.

Smith will fill the role created by the upcoming retirement of Deputy Commissioner Jimmy Gunn, who is stepping down in January after 36 years at the department. Smith will supervise five divisions at the department – Rates and Forms, Consumer Services, Actuarial Services, Producer Licensing and the newly-created PBM Compliance Division.

Smith joined the department in 2011 and has served in the role of Consumer Services Division Manager since 2019. He began his insurance career as an insurance agent in Montgomery before joining the ALDOI.

“Dusty is well respected within the department, known as a consensus-builder who brings professionalism to every task,” said Insurance Commissioner Mark Fowler. “His extensive experience in both regulation and as an agent gives him a unique perspective on the industry and I know he will do great things for the people of Alabama in his new role.”

Smith obtained his Series 6 and 63 Securities License while he was an agent, and he is both a Life Underwriter Training Council Graduate (LUTC) and a Certified Public Manager (CPM).

Smith is an Auburn University graduate and member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Social Fraternity. He and his wife, Karen, have two children and three grandchildren and reside in Opelika, where he enjoys golf and pickleball in his free time.

 
The Alabama Department of Insurance has promoted Dusty Smith to the role of Deputy Commissioner.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ALDOI PROMOTES DUSTY SMITH TO DEPUTY COMMISSIONER

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more