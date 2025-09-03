ALDOI PROMOTES DUSTY SMITH TO DEPUTY COMMISSIONER

(334) 269-3550

9/3/2025

The Alabama Department of Insurance announces the promotion of Dusty Smith to the role of Deputy Commissioner.

Smith will fill the role created by the upcoming retirement of Deputy Commissioner Jimmy Gunn, who is stepping down in January after 36 years at the department. Smith will supervise five divisions at the department – Rates and Forms, Consumer Services, Actuarial Services, Producer Licensing and the newly-created PBM Compliance Division.

Smith joined the department in 2011 and has served in the role of Consumer Services Division Manager since 2019. He began his insurance career as an insurance agent in Montgomery before joining the ALDOI.

“Dusty is well respected within the department, known as a consensus-builder who brings professionalism to every task,” said Insurance Commissioner Mark Fowler. “His extensive experience in both regulation and as an agent gives him a unique perspective on the industry and I know he will do great things for the people of Alabama in his new role.”

Smith obtained his Series 6 and 63 Securities License while he was an agent, and he is both a Life Underwriter Training Council Graduate (LUTC) and a Certified Public Manager (CPM).

Smith is an Auburn University graduate and member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Social Fraternity. He and his wife, Karen, have two children and three grandchildren and reside in Opelika, where he enjoys golf and pickleball in his free time.



