ALDOI ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF DEPUTY COMMISSIONER JIMMY GUNN

(334) 269-3550

Contact:

9/2/2025

The Alabama Department of Insurance (ALDOI) announces the retirement of Deputy Commissioner Jimmy Gunn, concluding a 36-year career at the department.

Gunn will officially retire at the end of January 2026. He was promoted to Deputy Commissioner in 2020 after overseeing the Producer Licensing division for two decades. During his career, he also worked as a rate analyst for 11 years and served in the United States Army Reserve. As Deputy Commissioner, Gunn supervises four divisions at the department – Rates and Forms, Consumer Services, Actuarial Services and Producer Licensing. Just this week, the department announced the creation of a new PBM Compliance Division, which Gunn will also oversee until his retirement.

“Jimmy has been a mentor and friend to everyone at the department. He concludes his career with a distinguished record of service to both his state and country, and we are all better for having known him and worked with him,” Commissioner Mark Fowler said. “We will miss his wisdom, his outstanding management skills, his trademark sense of humor and his friendship.”

“Well done, Jimmy Gunn. Thank you for a lifetime of service,” Fowler said.

Gunn worked previously with Southern Guaranty Insurance Corporation and Safeco Insurance Company. Gunn’s professional designations include APIR-Associate Professional Insurance Regulation, CPM-Certified Public Manager and SILA-F-Security Insurance Licensing Administrator-Fellow.

He served 23 years in the United States Army Reserve, retiring in 1995 as a Sergeant First Class (E-7).

A native of Montgomery, Gunn is an Auburn University graduate (1969) with a degree in Business Administration and is a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Social Fraternity. Gunn and his wife, Mary, have three children and five grandchildren.

Deputy Commissioner Jimmy Gunn.