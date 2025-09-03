UNITAR Convenes Inaugural Meeting of the Multilateral Diplomacy Advisory Board

Over the past years, UNITAR’s Multilateral Diplomacy Programme Unit has earned world-class recognition for equipping current and future leaders with the essential knowledge and skills to serve this noble mission. Its extensive training portfolio has reached thousands of diplomats and professionals worldwide, offering expertise in diplomacy, human rights, international law, peace, the UN system, and even the emerging field of artificial intelligence.

The meeting reaffirmed UNITAR’s belief that knowledge and cooperation are the strongest tools we have to navigate turbulent times. With this distinguished Advisory Board in place, UNITAR is confident that meaningful outcomes have been seeded, that will strengthen the global capacity to meet today’s challenges and reinforce multilateralism as a beacon of peace, solidarity, and shared progress.