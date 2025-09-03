Project Spotlight: Sidewalks, lighting enhance safety on SR 73

PHOENIX – New sidewalks and lighting are enhancing pedestrian safety on State Route 73 near the intersection with State Route 260 on the White Mountain Apache Reservation.

In collaboration with the tribal government, the Arizona Department of Transportation recently completed a $1.75 million project that also added sidewalk ramps, handrails and signage.

The project installed 1,824 feet of sidewalk and nine light fixtures on both sides of SR 73 in the community of Indian Pine, which is 6 miles southeast of Pinetop-Lakeside. The area includes the Hon-Dah Casino Resort Hotel and Hon-Dah RV Park.

Funding came from the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program, which has a goal of reducing traffic fatalities and serious injuries. In Arizona, use of these funds aligns with the Strategic Highway Safety Plan updated every five years by ADOT and partner agencies.

Projects like this are another way ADOT is helping to safely connect people and empower the economy across Arizona.