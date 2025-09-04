Sands Resorts Macao Champions Saudi Luxury Travel Growth at KBLT 2025

Stephanie Tanpure, Vice President of Sales at Sands Resorts Macao Sands Resorts Macao

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asia's Premier Luxury Destination, Sands Resorts Macao has been confirmed as the Platinum Sponsor of the Kingdom Business & Luxury Travel (KBLT) Congress 2025, the invitation-only B2B event taking place in Riyadh from 15–16 September 2025.As Saudi Arabia’s outbound travel market surges—reaching SAR 103.8 billion (USD $27.7 billion) in spending and projected to hit 11.6 million outbound trips by 2025—the Kingdom is emerging as one of the most powerful luxury travel markets globally. Saudi High-Net-Worth Individuals already spend an average of USD $9,200 per trip, driving strong demand for five-star resorts, bespoke itineraries, wellness, and curated cultural experiences.With nine interconnected luxury properties, 24 Forbes Five-Star hotels—the highest concentration in the world for the third consecutive year, and 19 Michelin-starred restaurants, Sands Resorts Macao stands as Asia’s most awarded integrated resort destination. Its accessibility, via direct flights from Riyadh to Hong Kong followed by a seamless 45-minute bridge transfer, makes it ideally positioned for Saudi travelers seeking both luxury and convenience.Stephanie Tanpure, Vice President of Sales at Sands Resorts Macao, said: “Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest-growing outbound markets in the world, with a remarkable appetite for luxury travel, fine dining, high-end hospitality, and curated entertainment. Sands Resorts Macao is uniquely placed to deliver on these expectations.Beyond scale, Sands Resorts Macao is focused on tailoring experiences to Saudi preferences. From exclusive Michelin-starred dining journeys and world-class entertainment to bespoke cultural showcases, the destination is well-equipped to welcome royal delegations and large VIP groups, with the ability to dedicate entire hotel floors for privacy and exclusivity. In line with Macao Government Tourism Office’s Muslim-friendly initiatives, Sands Resorts Macao also ensures halal dining options, prayer facilities, and cultural etiquette are seamlessly integrated into the guest experience.Ms. Tanpure added: “Macao is ready to welcome Saudi travelers and business delegations at the very highest level. Sands Resorts Macao delivers a seamless blend of business, luxury, and cultural hospitality. For decision-makers seeking a destination that can host world-class events alongside curated luxury experiences, Sands Resorts Macao stands as the premier choice in Asia.”As Platinum Sponsor of KBLT 2025, Sands Resorts Macao is reaffirming its commitment to Saudi Arabia’s rapidly expanding outbound market. The congress, which emphasizes one-to-one meetings, curated panel discussions, and high-level networking, offers an ideal platform to showcase Macao as a destination that resonates strongly with Saudi buyers seeking authentic, world-class luxury experiences.About Sands Resorts Macao:Sands Resorts Macao is Asia’s premier integrated resort destination, uniting world-renowned properties such as The Venetian, The Parisian, The Londoner, and Sands Macao. With over 13,000 luxurious rooms and suites, 850+ retail outlets, and 150+ dining experiences—including Michelin-starred cuisine—it offers an immersive blend of hospitality, lifestyle, and culture. From iconic architecture to state-of-the-art MICE venues, it is a world-class hub for both discerning leisure travellers and global business leaders. Sands Resorts Macao redefines travel as a seamless fusion of elegance, experience, and inspiration.About QnA International: QnA International LLC is a leading global B2B event organizer, continuously innovating the knowledge and events business for over a decade. With a growing portfolio of conferences, summits, and training, ranging from Trade Finance to Travel & Tourism, Technology, Supply Chain Finance, Destination Weddings, and Human Resources, QnA International caters to a wide range of industries, in correlation with the present and future demands of the global economy. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company organizes B2B events around the world including expertise in delivering world-class events in destinations like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, and Indonesia.For media inquiries, please contact: Rutuja Maraftia|rutuja@wafflecommunications.com

