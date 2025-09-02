Rabid Animals Confirmed in Greenwood and Beaufort Counties; Nine People and Four Pets Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Sept. 2, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a raccoon and a kitten have tested positive for rabies in separate incidents.

In Greenwood County, a raccoon found near Bermuda and St. Augustine drives in Greenwood, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

In Beaufort County, a kitten found near Sea Island Parkway and Eustis Landing Road in Beaufort, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. Nine people were exposed and have been referred to their health care providers. Three kittens were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The Greenwood County raccoon was submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing Aug. 27, 2025, and was confirmed to have rabies Aug. 28, 2025. The Beaufort County kitten was submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing Aug. 28, 2025, and was confirmed to have rabies Aug. 29, 2025. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this raccoon, kitten, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's Greenwood office at (864) 942-3600 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program manager. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator.”

An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal. Stray and feral cats serve as a significant source for rabies exposure. If pets in the area have received any unexplained injuries or have been seen interacting with feral cats in recent weeks, please contact your veterinarian’s office.

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. In 2025, the Greenwood County raccoon is the third animal in that county to test positive for rabies and the Beaufort County kitten is the second animal in that county to test positive for rabies. There have been 60 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 144 positive cases a year. In 2024, one of the 81 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Greenwood County, and two were in Beaufort County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

