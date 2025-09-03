Stephanie Hines Coaching & Marketing Named Best of Florida 2025 in Business Consulting Services

Stephanie Hines, founder of Stephanie Hines Coaching & Marketing Stephanie Hines Coaching & Marketing Named Best of Florida 2025 Stephanie Hines Coaching Logo

FLAGLER BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephanie Hines Coaching & Marketing, a premier business coaching and digital marketing agency serving entrepreneurs across the Southeast, has been named a 2025 Best of Florida Award winner in Business Consulting Services.

This prestigious recognition comes during the firm’s 21st anniversary year and just one year after founder Stephanie Hines expanded her award-winning business to Florida’s East Coast. Earlier this year, the firm also celebrated winning Best of Georgia, solidifying its reputation as a trusted authority in business growth strategy, marketing, and entrepreneurial success across state lines.

Driving Millions in Entrepreneurial Growth

Stephanie Hines, a fourth-generation entrepreneur and Florida native, has built her coaching and marketing brand on measurable results. In 2024 alone, her firm supported more than $38 million in client exit sales, equipping service-based business owners with the strategy, systems, and marketing infrastructure they need to scale, sell, and achieve lasting financial freedom.

“Winning the Best of Florida Award in the same year we celebrate our 20+ year milestone is an incredible honor,” said Hines. “This award reflects the passion of our clients, our neighbors in Flagler Beach, Palm Coast, and entrepreneurs across Florida who believe that when small businesses thrive, entire communities thrive.”

The Best of Florida designation is determined by statewide voting, making the honor both a community and client-driven recognition. Support poured in from across Florida and beyond, showcasing the impact of Hines’ coaching programs and digital marketing services.

Coaching, Marketing & Entrepreneurial Freedom

From first-time founders to established entrepreneurs preparing multimillion-dollar exits, Stephanie Hines Coaching & Marketing provides the clarity and tools needed to scale profitably. Core offerings include:

One-on-One Business Coaching – personalized roadmaps to scale service-based businesses.

The Reignite Coaching Program – a proven framework to eliminate growth roadblocks and unlock momentum.

Mastermind Groups – collaborative experiences that connect entrepreneurs for peer support, idea exchange, and accountability.

Full-Service Digital Marketing Agency – expert services in SEO, content creation, social media management, press releases, paid advertising, and performance analytics.

A Growing Impact in Florida & Beyond

Returning to her Florida roots after two decades of success in Georgia, Hines has quickly become a pillar of Flagler Beach’s and Palm Coast’s entrepreneurial community. Her team continues to expand its impact across industries including service-based businesses, law, financial services, insurance, real estate, and professional consulting firms.

“This win is more than just an award,” Hines added. “It’s proof that Florida entrepreneurs are ready to scale boldly, exit profitably, and build the lives they envision filled with freedom, fulfillment, and success.”

About Stephanie Hines Coaching & Marketing

Stephanie Hines Coaching & Marketing is a nationally recognized business coaching firm and digital marketing agency with offices in Flagler Beach, Florida, and Woodstock, Georgia. For more than 20 years, the company has empowered entrepreneurs to scale beyond six and seven figures, maximize profitability, and achieve freedom in both business and life. For more information or to schedule a complimentary strategy consultation, visit www.stephaniehines.com

