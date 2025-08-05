Stephanie Hines Coaching and VIP Marketing Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Flagler Beach Expansion

Stephanie Hines, founder of Stephanie Hines Coaching & VIP Marketing Solutions Stephanie Hines, founder of Stephanie Hines Coaching and VIP Marketing Solutions Stephanie Hines Coaching Logo

Marking Two Decades of Success, the Leading Business Coaching Firm and Digital Marketing Agency Expands Its Reach Into Florida

We are committed to partnering with local groups, supporting local initiatives and contributing to the growth of the Flagler Beach area.” — Stephanie Hines

FLAGLER BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephanie Hines Coaching & VIP Marketing Solutions is proud to announce the opening of its newest branch in Flagler Beach, Florida. The expansion is a key step in the company’s commitment to serving businesses across the state, with a special focus on supporting service-based businesses including local law firms, CPAs and financial advisors.

Founder and CEO Stephanie Hines returns to her Florida roots with this new location. Raised in Sarasota and having lived in the state for 20 years, Stephanie is excited to set up shop on Florida's East Coast, where she frequently enjoys surfing the beautiful coastline from Jacksonville to Daytona, including St. Augustine, Flagler Beach, and Palm Coast.

“The new Flagler Beach virtual branch is more than just an expansion,” said Hines, a trailblazer in the business and marketing coaching realm and founder of Reignite Magazine, a labor of love that inspires and supports entrepreneurs as they build multimillion-dollar businesses. “By opening this branch we are creating new job opportunities and actively engaging with local organizations,” she added. “We are committed to partnering with local groups, supporting local initiatives and contributing to the growth of the Flagler Beach area.”

Hines’ commitment earned her a nomination for the Best of Florida 2025 Award in Business Services, an annual event sponsored by the Guide to Florida. Winners will be announced in late August.

Additionally, Hines became a Platinum Sponsor for Bold Ladies in Business Corp. after joining the Flagler chapter. Bold Ladies is a women's business networking group devoted to making meaningful connections, supporting local charities, and women-owned businesses. Hines donated a $500 scholarship to a local business at the Bold Ladies’ 5th Anniversary celebration in June.

“Stephanie brings her kind heart and her willingness to help other women grow,” said Ana Reyes-Ouzts, co-founder and executive director of Bold Ladies, which has nine chapters in Florida. “You can tell she is so passionate about what she does. As a corporate sponsor she makes a huge difference in helping us support business women and local charities.”

Reyes-Ouzts, owner of TLC Lifestyle Coach of Palm Coast, interviewed Hines for the Bold Ladies in Business Coffee Connection Podcast, where Hines spoke about her obsession with business and marketing coaching and her new connections in Flagler Beach. The Bold Ladies have raised almost $40,000 for local charities.

Hines’ business coaching style defies the traditional cookie cutter approach. For 20 years she has helped entrepreneurs in multiple industries scale while leading more fulfilling lives. The firm was recognized as the Best of Georgia 2024 for Business Consulting Services by the Georgia Business Journal.

Hines’ emphasis on scaling and succession planning helped clients sell their businesses for more than $38 million last year.

Additionally, Stephanie Hines VIP Marketing Solutions has a proven track record of delivering exceptional results using data-driven strategies and the latest AI tools to ensure businesses stand out digitally.

“Our clients can expect enhanced convenience and a greater focus on localized services, particularly for law firms, financial advisors, and serviced-based businesses in the area,” explained Hines. “The new branch is designed to offer improved access to our full suite of coaching and digital marketing services.”

About Stephanie Hines Coaching

Stephanie Hines Coaching offers a range of services, including one-on-one coaching, Reignite Coaching Programs designed to address the most challenging aspects of business, and Mastermind experiences that facilitate collaboration and growth among entrepreneurs. More information about Stephanie Hines Coaching can be found at https://stephaniehines.com/.

