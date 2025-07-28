Award-Winning Stephanie Hines Coaching and Marketing Nominated for Best of Florida 2025

Stephanie Hines, founder of Stephanie Hines Coaching and Marketing Stephanie Hines Coaching and Marketing Nominated for Best of Florida 2025 Award Stephanie Hines Coaching Logo

Celebrating 20 Years of Empowering Entrepreneurs, the Elite Coaching Firm Marks New Milestones in the Sunshine State

FLAGLER BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephanie Hines Coaching and Marketing, a premier business coaching and digital marketing agency, has been nominated for the Best of Florida 2025 Award in the Business Consulting Firms category. Voting is open daily through midnight, July 31.

Founded by serial entrepreneur and strategic growth expert Stephanie Hines, the firm is known for helping entrepreneurs and service-based businesses scale sustainably - with over $38 million in client business sales achieved in 2024 alone.

“We’ve always been about helping business owners build freedom - in their lives, their finances, and their time,” said Hines. “It’s not just about hitting goals. It’s about creating a business that fuels the lifestyle you want - and having some fun along the way!”

A Florida native, Hines returned to the Sunshine State last August to open her second office in Flagler Beach, after two successful decades in Woodstock, Georgia, where she received the Best of Georgia 2024 Award from the Georgia Business Journal.

“Coming back to Florida to mark the 20th anniversary of my business has been such a full-circle moment,” said Hines. “To now be nominated in my home state - while watching dolphins from my surfboard and coaching clients to major breakthroughs - I couldn’t be more grateful. Flagler Beach is a dream community to live and work in.”

The Best of Florida awards, hosted annually by The Guide to Florida, celebrate top-rated products and services across the state based on community votes and public recognition.

Unlike traditional coaching programs, Stephanie Hines Coaching offers customized strategies through one-on-one sessions, the Reignite Coaching Program, and exclusive Mastermind experiences, all designed to drive results and lasting change. In addition, Hines' full-service digital marketing agency helps clients cut through the noise with expert support in SEO, content creation, press releases, ad campaigns, and more.

To vote for Stephanie Hines Coaching and Marketing in the Best of Florida 2025 Awards, click here.

About Stephanie Hines Coaching and Marketing

Stephanie Hines Coaching offers one-on-one coaching, Reignite Coaching Programs designed to address the most challenging aspects of business, and Mastermind experiences that facilitate collaboration and growth among entrepreneurs. More information about Stephanie Hines Coaching can be found at https://stephaniehines.com/.

Hines’ digital marketing agency takes the guesswork out of marketing with SEO optimization, content creation, social media posting, press releases, listings, paid ad campaigns and ongoing monitoring. Learn more at https://www.stephaniehines.vip/.

