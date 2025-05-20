Digital Beachhead Wins M&A Today Award for 'Most Client-Focused Cyber Security & Risk Management Consultancy 2025'

M&A Today magazine has just announced it's 2025 award winners. Digital Beachhead wins "Most Client-Focused Cyber Security & Risk Management Consultancy 2025"

We are honored to receive this recognition from M&A Today”
— CEO - Mike Crandall

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Beachhead, a leading provider of cybersecurity and risk management solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named the “Most Client-Focused Cyber Security & Risk Management Consultancy 2025” by the highly respected M&A Today Global Awards.

This award recognizes Digital Beachhead's unwavering commitment to its clients, exceptional service delivery, and innovative approach to cybersecurity and risk mitigation. The M&A Today Awards are a benchmark for excellence, celebrating the best and brightest across various sectors and geographies—highlighting firms that consistently demonstrate outstanding performance, leadership, and customer impact.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from M&A Today,” said Mike Crandall, CEO of Digital Beachhead. “Being named the most client-focused consultancy in our field validates our mission: to protect our clients’ digital assets through personalized, strategic, and forward-thinking security solutions. This award is a testament to the dedication of our entire team and the strong partnerships we build with every client we serve.”

Digital Beachhead has continued to expand its influence across industries including defense, finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, delivering comprehensive services such as vulnerability assessments, compliance consulting, threat intelligence, incident response, and managed security services. Its client-first philosophy ensures that each engagement is tailored to meet the unique needs and risk profiles of the organizations it protects.

As cyber threats grow more complex and widespread, Digital Beachhead remains committed to empowering its clients with the tools, insights, and support they need to operate securely and confidently in the digital age. They believe the path to cybersecurity begins with a conversation and are ready to chat anytime.

About

Digital Beachhead Inc is a Certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business as defined by the Small Business and Veteran Administrations. We seek to build customer trust and corporate value by delivering Cybersecurity and Consulting Services Solutions in inventive economical ways. This is accomplished by maintaining high personal and professional standards in service, reliability, innovation and cost control for our customers. Our goal is to provide the right services at the right price, at the right time while implementing an open, sharing corporate culture. We will enable our customer’s success through competitive pricing, tailored solutions, and interactive relationships. Digital Beachhead provides full-spectrum Cyber Risk Management Services to include; Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO), Virtual Chief Information Officer (vCIO), DFARS NIST 800-171 Compliance Support, CMMC Support (Certified 3CPAO), Cyber Risk Assessments, Penetration/Vulnerability Testing, 24/7 Systems Monitoring, Executive Cyber Training, Employee Cyber Awareness Training and Governance compliance (CMMC, HIPAA, NIST, Etc) We have extensive experience within the Federal and Commercial market space with a long and personal history supporting the Department of Defense and other Federal Agencies. Digital Beachhead has focused that experience to expand our services into the commercial market supporting small to medium sized businesses. Our commitment to the customer is to satisfy requirements after establishing a strong rapport and relationship which facilitates the exchange of technical information leading to a solid implementation of the final technical solution.

