MD Anderson and Phoenix SENOLYTIX announce cross-licensing agreement of CaspaCIDe™ for cell and gene therapies

• Agreement focuses on rimiducid, an agent used to activate certain "safety switch" cell elimination technologies in cell and gene therapies

This cross license opens the door to advancement of our reimagination of this proven technology as ApoptiCIDe™, extending it for the first time from ex vivo cell therapies to in vivo gene therapies” — Kevin Slawin, M.D., Founder, Bellicum and Phoenix SENOLYTIX

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --• Phoenix receives a supply of rimiducid and support to seek regulatory approval of a new proprietary injectable formulation, retaining exclusive rights for use in its novel in vivo gene therapy programs• MD Anderson receives rights to the new formulation of rimiducid for use with its inducible switches exclusively in ex vivo cell therapies• Collaborators hope to use these tools to further enhance cell and gene therapiesThe University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Phoenix SENOLYTIX, Inc., today announced a global cross-licensing agreement to facilitate work that will further enhance the development of inducible switch technologies for use in cell and gene therapies.Under the terms of the agreement, Phoenix will receive a supply of rimiducid from MD Anderson and support for seeking regulatory approval of a new proprietary formulation that can be delivered via intramuscular or subcutaneous (IM/SC) injection as opposed to intravenous infusion. MD Anderson receives exclusive rights to Phoenix’s new formulation of rimiducid for use with its inducible switch technologies in its cell therapy platforms.Rimiducid is a therapeutic agent used to activate inducible switch technologies, including the CaspaCIDe(inducible caspase-9, iCasp9, or iC9) safety switch as well as GoCAR-T, GoTCR, GoDCVaXand Dual Switch technologies acquired by MD Anderson from Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The switches and rimiducid can be used as a safety feature to regulate the activity of cell and gene therapies.“While we have had very promising safety results with our engineered cell therapies, it is critical that we include effective technologies to rapidly eliminate transduced cells in the event of treatment-related toxicities,” said Katy Rezvani, M.D., Ph.D., professor of Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy and vice president and head of the Institute for Cell Therapy Discovery & Innovation at MD Anderson. “We look forward to working with Phoenix to continue developing these important technologies to enhance our cell therapy programs.”MD Anderson’s Institute for Cell Therapy Discovery & Innovation is focused on developing and advancing impactful cell therapy for patients in need. Its researchers have incorporated the CaspaCIDe safety switch into multiple cell therapy programs, including chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) natural killer (NK) cell therapies. The institution also has made the inducible switch technologies available via non-exclusive licenses to other academic institutions and biopharmaceutical companies.The CaspaCIDe™ technology was originally developed by David Spencer, Ph.D., a co-founder of Phoenix who served as the scientific founder of Bellicum. Phoenix has now developed its proprietary ApoptiCIDe™ platform, an evolution of the original technology specifically designed to work with the new rimiducid formulation. The platform is capable of being incorporated into both cell and gene therapies, and Phoenix has utilized this technology for its lead products, which are designed to accomplish purposeful in vivo elimination of targeted cell populations in aging and obesity-related disorders.“We are excited about the broad medical opportunities presented by the dimerizer applications that would be enhanced with this new formulation of rimiducid,” said Spencer, chief technology officer at Phoenix. “This reflects a potentially major advance that should further expand the adoption of cell and gene therapies.” "This cross license opens the door to advancement of our novel reimagination of this proven technology, ApoptiCIDe™, extending it for the first time from ex vivo cell therapies to in vivo gene therapies," added Kevin Slawin, M.D., the founder of both Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and Phoenix SENOLYTIX.In addition to the cross-license agreement, Phoenix and MD Anderson have agreed to establish a scientific advisory board to inform the continued development of these products for MD Anderson’s cell therapy programs. Members from Phoenix will include Spencer, Daniel Jasinski, Ph.D., and Kevin Slawin, M.D. MD Anderson members will include Rezvani and two additional experts to be named.About Phoenix SENOLYTIXPhoenix SENOLYTIX is a longevity company using advanced technologies to develop novel gene therapies targeting the fundamental mechanisms of aging. Its lead programs are based on its two novel gene therapy platforms, ApoptiCIDe-CE™, its purposeful cell elimination gene therapy platform, and ApoptiCIDe-RGT™, its regulated gene therapy platform. Both utilize proprietary enhanced cell elimination switch technology originally developed as CaspaCIDe™ by Bellicum Pharmaceuticals for use in T cells. Phoenix is headquartered in Miami, FL with research facilities located in Houston, TX. For more information, visit our website

