PrintBio Reorganizes and Expands Leadership Team with Key Commercial and Market Development Appointments

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PrintBio announced today the creation of its Hernia Division, a dedicated business unit focused on delivering next-generation technologies for abdominal wall repair and reconstruction.The PrintBio Hernia Division will unite the company’s leadership, clinical partners, and commercialization experts to spearhead the introduction of PrintBio’s groundbreaking 3D-printed mesh solutions. With an emphasis on surgeon engagement, value analysis pathways, and hospital adoption, the division will serve as the cornerstone of PrintBio’s market-entry strategy.“The formation of the Hernia Division reflects our commitment to transforming surgical repair with technologies that address real-world challenges faced by surgeons and hospitals,” said Dr. Kevin Slawin, Chairman and CEO of PrintBio. “We are investing in the infrastructure, people, and processes needed to support a successful launch and sustained growth in this category.”The Hernia Division will be representing PrintBio at the American Hernia Society Annual Meeting in Nashville, September 4–6, 2025, where the company will introduce its first of a kind programmable mesh, DynaFlex™ Programmable Surgical Mesh (PSM), incorporating its revolutionary MetaDirectional Flex™ Technology.Along with this reorganization, PrintBio also announced today the expansion of its leadership team to accelerate its next phase of growth in surgical innovation. The company has appointed Stephen Pinto as Vice President, Commercial Strategy and Sue Woodring as Director, Sales Infrastructure and Enablement.• Stephen Pinto brings extensive expertise in commercial strategy and life sciences marketing, with a proven track record of aligning innovative products to complex market needs.• Sue Woodring will oversee the build-out of PrintBio’s sales infrastructure, encompassing ordering systems, customer service, and sales enablement tools critical to scaling commercialization.“The combination of our reorganization and these appointments, encompassing a remarkable depth of talent and industry experience for such a young company, demonstrates our commitment to bringing our truly novel solutions to market,” said Dr. Kevin Slawin, Founder and CEO of PrintBio. “Together, Stephen and Sue strengthen our commercial leadership team and position PrintBio for long-term success.”For additional information please visit the PrintBio website at www.printbio.com . To register additional interest, please fill out our Contact Form

