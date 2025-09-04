Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,062 in the last 365 days.

PrintBio Introduces DynaFlex™ Programmable Surgical Mesh (PSM) at American Hernia Society Meeting 2025

• DynaFlex™ Incorporates MetaDirectional Flex™ Technology to Create the First-of-Its-Kind Programmable Mesh

Our introduction of DynaFlex™ represents a new era in surgical repair. By giving surgeons programmable control over mesh mechanics, we are setting a new benchmark for innovation in hernia repair”
— Dr. Kevin Slawin, Founder and CEO of PrintBio, and a former surgeon
LONG ISLAND CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrintBio today announced commencement of its phased commercial rollout of DynaFlex™ Programmable Surgical Mesh (PSM) at the American Hernia Society Annual Meeting, being held September 4–6, 2025, in Nashville, TN.

DynaFlex™ PSM is the first surgical mesh of its kind, designed to be infinitely customizable across multiple clinically relevant dimensions. Its proprietary MetaDirectional Flex™ technology enables the designer to create flexibility and stability in any vector, direction, or zone within the mesh— with potential to deliver personalized reinforcement for each patient.

Unlike category-standard knitted or woven meshes, DynaFlex™ PSM is free of cross-filament knots and weaves which may harbor bacteria. It also has generous interstitial spaces for new tissue growth while protecting those spaces from deformation under strain. By eliminating these structural limitations, DynaFlex™ is engineered to potentially limit contamination and optimize interstitial tissue integration while supporting tissue regeneration for long-term performance.

“Our introduction of DynaFlex™ represents a new era in surgical repair,” said Dr. Kevin Slawin, Founder and CEO of PrintBio, and a former oncologic surgeon. “By giving surgeons programmable control over mesh mechanics, we are addressing unmet clinical needs and setting a new benchmark for innovation in hernia repair.”

The initial phase of commercial rollout at AHS 2025 will include product demonstrations, educational discussions with key opinion leaders, and opportunities for surgeon engagement ahead of full commercialization.

For additional information please visit the PrintBio website at www.printbio.com. To register additional interest, please fill out our Contact Form

Steve Pinto
PrintBio, Inc.
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PrintBio Introduces DynaFlex™ Programmable Surgical Mesh (PSM) at American Hernia Society Meeting 2025

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more