MDC hosting Learn to Fish class Sept. 24 at Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area

WASHINGTON, Mo.—The weather is cooling off and the pleasant fall breezes will soon be here. Fishing is an excellent way to spend time outdoors during the autumn days ahead. For those new to fishing, both youth and adult, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering an ideal gateway to get into angling.

MDC will hold a Learn to Fish program on Wednesday, Sept. 24 from 9 - 10:30 a.m. at Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area just outside Washington. The class is free and is open to ages 10 years and up. It includes practical, hands-on fishing experience.

This beginning fishing program will cover all the basics of the sport. Participants will learn how to properly and safely cast a spincast fishing rod. The class will also delve into topics like the parts of a fishing rod, basic fishing tackle, and how to properly handle and release a fish. All fishing equipment and bait will be provided for this program.

Individuals 16-64 years of age are required to present a current fishing permit to participate in the hands-on fishing portion of the program. Fishing permits can be purchased at mdc-web.s3licensing.com/ or through the MO Fishing mobile app.

The Learn to Fish class is free; however, advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4vE.

To reach Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area from Washington, take Highway 47 south 1.5 miles, then Bieker Road south two miles.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.