Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $1.4 Billion 

Purchase Frenzy Feeds Additional $100 million into Top Prize

JACKSON, MISS. – With dreams of winning generational wealth, player purchases have driven the jackpot for tonight’s Powerball® drawing to an estimated $1.4 billion, with a cash value of $634.3 million.

The Powerball jackpot has been climbing since May 31, when a California player last hit for $204.5 million. Since then, 40 straight drawings have rolled without a jackpot winner. The game’s record streak of 42 rolls ended in April 2024, when a $1.326 billion jackpot was claimed in Oregon.

The Powerball drawing is scheduled for tonight at 9:59 p.m. Players can watch the drawing live on Mississippi Lottery partner stations, including WXXV in Gulfport, WJTV in Jackson, WCBI in Columbus, WMDN in Meridian and WHTV in Hattiesburg. Also, the draw results post to mslottery.com following the live drawing.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $2.55 million with a cash value of $1.15 while Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $336 million with an estimated cash value of $151.3 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $80,000.