Hatcher+ & FundBank Team Up to Offer ‘Instant’ Fund Structuring & Banking Services to Fund Managers & Admin in Lux

Hatcher+ and FundBank Team Up to Offer “Instant” Fund Structuring and Banking Services to Fund Managers and Administrators

The combined offering, powered by Hatcher+ and FundBank, will enable instant generation of fund documents, investor onboarding, and swift setup of bank accounts

LUXEMBOURG, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatcher Plus Pte Ltd (Hatcher+), an AI-powered technology marketplace for asset managers and fund administrators, announced today it has teamed up with FundBank Europe S.A. (FundBank), a leading Luxembourg-based bank, to launch FundBuilder – an online, AI-powered service designed to enable instant creation of fund structures, fast investor onboarding, and swift generation of Luxembourg IBANs.“For years, asset managers have been searching for ways to reduce the time needed to create funds, and open bank accounts. This combination of AI-powered legaltech powered by Hatcher+, and technology-enabled fast setup of IBANs by FundBank, represents a much-needed breakthrough approach that we believe will transform the asset management landscape in Luxembourg,” said John Sharp, Managing Partner of Hatcher+For Steve David, CEO of FundBank Europe S.A., FundBuilder, powered by FundBank and Hatcher+, represents a natural evolution of the services it currently offers to the bank’s core customers: fund managers and administrators."We are delighted to be teaming up with Hatcher+ to launch FundBuilder and our FAAST IBAN service. Today’s generation of fund managers and administrators are demanding faster delivery of financial services, including fund structures and bank accounts. FundBuilder is proof that AI, advanced legaltech, and business process automation can significantly reduce the time needed to deliver these critical services. We’re confident that our Luxembourg clients will enjoy this new, tech-enabled approach to fund and bank account creation," said David.In addition to Luxembourg SiCAVs, SCSPs, and SARLs – the most commonly-used structures in the Luxembourg ecosystem – FundBuilder also offers fast generation of structures for customers looking to set up funds and SPVs in leading financial centers including the Abu Dhabi Global Market, Cayman Islands, Dubai International Financial Centre, Hong Kong, Ireland, Singapore, and the US.Built in partnership with leading law firms and service providers, FundBuilder also includes a Service Provider Hub – an integrated marketplace designed to enable the swift selection and appointment of leading Luxembourg-based fund managers, administrators, law firms, audit firms, and other service providers, by asset managers and fund sponsors.For more information, please visit https://hatcher.com/fundbank About FundBankPowered by cutting-edge technology, FundBank delivers industry-leading banking solutions to the global asset management industry.As the needs of the asset management industry evolve, so too have the requirements for banking relationships. At FundBank, our comprehensive banking services are complemented by an unparalleled user experience, delivered by the FundBank Client Portal, Sphere. FundBank provides a best-in-class approach to banking for investment funds and managers, allowing them more time to focus on what they do best, managing their portfolios and generating alpha.For more information, please visit https://fundbank.com About Hatcher PlusHatcher Plus ("Hatcher+") combines AI, legaltech, business process automation, and global partnerships with leading service providers to enable fast and efficient creation of investment vehicles, asset and portfolio management, AI-powered multi-system reconcilliation, and blockchain-enabled real-time reporting for investors. For more information, please visit https://hq.hatcher.com

Hatcher+FundBuilder Now Integrated with FundBank

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.