Military-technical cooperation between Sweden and Poland

Sweden and Poland will enter into military-technical cooperation under the terms of a letter of intent signed by Minister for Defence Pål Jonson and his Polish counterpart, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, during Mr Jonson’s visit to Poland on 2 September.



This letter of intent will further deepen the already close defence cooperation between Sweden and Poland.

Under the terms of the LoI, the two countries intend to cooperate more closely on defence materiel, development, innovation and the defence industry.

“Sweden and Poland have a shared view of the challenges and threats in our region. In November 2024, Sweden and Poland entered into a strategic partnership, which we value highly. This new letter of intent on military-technical cooperation is an extension of this,” says Mr Jonson.

The LoI was signed in connection with Mr Jonson’s visit to Poland on 2 September for bilateral meetings and to attend the MSPO international defence industry exhibition.