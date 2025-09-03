Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade invites businesses and organisations to discuss the EU’s new single market strategy

On Wednesday, 3 September, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa is hosting the Team Sweden Policy Dialogue with a focus on the EU single market. Around 80 businesses and organisations are participating to discuss the new single market strategy.

“To address the turbulent global situation, the EU needs to do its homework on its own turf. If we removed all trade barriers in the internal market, we could boost the EU economy by more than EUR 700 billion or almost 5 per cent of GDP. It is therefore vital that we take decisive action to make it easier for our businesses to trade in the single market. I look forward to hearing the views of the business community on how we can continue to promote Swedish interests, growth and global competitiveness,” says Mr Dousa.

The single market is crucial to the Swedish economy and has laid the foundations of both the EU’s and Sweden’s growth and competitiveness. Sweden’s trade with the EU accounts for almost 70 per cent of Sweden’s total exports and almost 80 per cent of its imports.

On 21 May 2025, the European Commission presented a new single market strategy. The strategy contains more than 50 proposals to make it easier for businesses to trade in the single market, with an emphasis on dismantling barriers, creating jobs and stimulating growth.

Due to the new strategy, Mr Dousa invited businesses, trade associations and government agencies to a discussion forum to exchange experiences and obtain views on the internal market strategy.