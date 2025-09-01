HIF Global to fuel Arosa ClassicCar 2025 and strengthen its presence in the Swiss e-Fuels market

We've been operating the first eFuels pilot facility for 2 years. With this sponsorship, we demonstrate once again the viability of eFuels and their contribution to reducing CO₂ emissions in transport” — Thorsten Herdan, CEO of HIF EMEA

AROSA, SWITZERLAND, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIF Global, the world’s leading e-Fuels company, announces its partnership with the renowned vintage car race “Arosa ClassicCar 2025”, taking place this weekend (Sept 4-7).As one of the event’s official sponsors, HIF is reinforcing its commitment to sustainable mobility and setting an example for further advancing the market development of e-Fuels in Switzerland.In cooperation with the organizer of the Arosa ClassicCar and with Porsche Switzerland as main sponsor and car partner, HIF Global is giving participants the opportunity to refuel their racing cars with e-Fuels free of charge. The amount of fuel provided is sufficient for all races during the event weekend, giving 180 drivers the chance to run exclusively on e-Fuels."Thorsten Herdan, CEO of HIF EMEA, said “We have been operating the world’s first e-Fuels pilot facility for over two years. With this sponsorship, we demonstrate once again the viability of e-Fuels and their contribution to reducing CO₂ emissions in transportation. Together with Arosa ClassicCar and Porsche Switzerland, we are proud to champion the future of sustainable mobility. The recent Swiss law allowing synthetic fuels to count toward CO₂ fleet targets for road vehicles reinforces this vision and sets an example for the rest of Europe”.“e-Fuels offer a useful complement to electric mobility, especially for our existing fleet,” emphasizes Holger Gerrmann, CEO of Porsche Schweiz AG. “At the Arosa ClassicCar, we will offer a memorable demonstration of how the CO2 footprint of historic cars can be significantly improved, without losing their authentic driving dynamics and their unmistakable character. The potential is enormous – there are currently more than 1.3 billion internal-combustion cars around the world that will be on the road for decades to come and that will be able to contribute to decarbonization thanks to e-Fuels.”e-Fuels are made with renewable energy to separate hydrogen from oxygen in the molecule of water. The hydrogen is combined with recycled carbon dioxide to produce e-Fuels, such as e-Methanol, which can be used as a shipping fuel or converted into other e-Fuels including e-Gasoline for cars, e-SAF for planes, and e-Diesel for trucks. e-Fuels are chemically equivalent to fuels used today and can therefore be dropped-in to existing engines without requiring modifications.About HIF GlobalHIF Global is the world's leading e-Fuels company developing large infrastructure projects to recycle CO2 and produce hydrogen-based fuels for existing cars, ships and planes. The name HIF represents the mission of the company: to provide Highly Innovative Fuels that advance global energy sustainability. HIF is producing e-Fuels today at its HIF Haru Oni e-Fuels facility in Chile and is developing commercial-scale e-Fuels facilities in United States, Uruguay, Chile, Brazil, and Australia. For more information, visit www.hifglobal.com

