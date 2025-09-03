UAGC Earns ABET Accreditation for Bachelor of Science in Cyber and Data Security Technology Program

UAGC Cyber & Data Security Tech bachelor’s program earns ABET accreditation, affirming quality, rigor, and global recognition

Earning ABET accreditation is a milestone that validates the strength of our curriculum, faculty, and student support services” — Karen Ivy, department head and Global Campus professor

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The online Bachelor of Science in Cyber and Data Security Technology (BSCDST) program at the University of Arizona Global Campus has received accreditation from the Computing Accreditation Commission (CAC) of ABET , the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering, and engineering technology.This accreditation, effective retroactively from October 1, 2023, and extending through September 30, 2028, affirms that the UAGC BSCDST program meets ABET’s rigorous standards of quality and continuous improvement. The recognition strengthens the program’s position among leading cybersecurity and data security degree offerings worldwide.ABET accreditation provides graduates with a credential recognized by employers, government agencies, and graduate schools as a mark of excellence in STEM education. Students benefit from greater employment opportunities, stronger eligibility for professional certifications, and the assurance that their education aligns with current industry standards.“Earning ABET accreditation is a milestone that validates the strength of our curriculum, faculty, and student support services,” said Karen Ivy, department head and Global Campus professor.The BSCDST program chair at UAGC, Pete Limon, added “This recognition assures our students and their families that our program is preparing graduates with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to succeed in the fast-evolving field of cybersecurity.”The accreditation process evaluated multiple areas including program curriculum, faculty qualifications, student learning outcomes, and institutional commitment to continuous improvement. The review commended UAGC use of faculty with real-world cybersecurity experience and its strong student support model that ensures learners are guided from enrollment through graduation.“This achievement reflects the dedication of our faculty, staff, and leadership across UAGC,” said Blake Naughton, vice provost for Global Campus Academic Affairs at UAGC. “ABET accreditation underscores our commitment to providing students with an education that not only meets the highest academic standards but also prepares them to make an immediate impact in their careers.”For UAGC, this accreditation enhances the university’s reputation as a leader in online education and supports its mission to provide accessible, high-quality academic programs designed to meet the needs of working professionals, parents, and military-affiliated learners.The BSCDST program joins a select group of online cybersecurity programs to achieve ABET accreditation, setting UAGC apart in the competitive online higher education landscape.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

