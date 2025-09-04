Emmy Award-winning Journalist Tamron Hall to Be Honored at 2025 Annual NAMIC Conference

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications), the premier organization dedicated to workforce development for the media, entertainment, and technology industries, will bestow its highest honor, the Mickey Leland Humanitarian Achievement Award, to Tamron Hall, a two-time EmmyAward-winning journalist, television talk show host, and New York Times best-selling author. Hall will be honored on Oct. 22 at the Marriott Marquis in New York during the 2025 Annual NAMIC Conference at the annual luncheon, the industry’s premier awards celebration honoring the brightest stars in media, including distinguished luminaries and the next generation of transformative leaders.Named in honor of the late Congressman Mickey Leland who was a strong advocate for social justice and equality, the Mickey Leland Humanitarian Achievement Award recognizes individuals and companies in the media, entertainment, and communications industries for their philanthropic work and commitment to advancing the concerns of people of color.“We are delighted to bestow NAMIC’s highest honor to Tamron Hall,” said NAMIC’s Chief of Strategy and Programs, Anne-Marie Burton. “Her extraordinary philanthropic efforts in social justice and equality —especially her commitment to empowering underserved communities through access to critical resources and opportunities — reflect the very spirit of Congressman Leland’s enduring legacy.”Hall is an outspoken advocate for domestic abuse. She has partnered with Safe Horizon to launch The Tamron ❤ Renate Fund in honor of her late sister to help victims and families affected by domestic violence. She is also a strong advocate for homelessness and literacy.Currently, Hall is executive producer and host of “Tamron Hall”— the second longest-running Disney-produced syndicated talk show and one of television’s highest-rated daytime shows — where she interviews, among others, changemakers and individuals making who are a difference in their communities.Hall’s extensive resume also includes hosting “Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall” on Investigation Discovery, “TODAY,” and “MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall.” She received the 2015 Edward R. Murrow Award for her segment on domestic violence as part of “TODAY’s Shine A Light” series.Hall is also a published author, beginning in 2021 with the debut of her first crime-fiction novel, “As The Wicked Watch,” followed by “Watch Where They Hide.” She debuted “A Confident Cook: Recipes for Joyous, No-Pressure, Fun in the Kitchen” in memory of her late father who was the cook in the family. In March 2025, she published her first children’s book, “Harlem Honey,” which became an instant New York Times bestseller.The Annual Awards Luncheon is sponsored by Charter Communications.To learn more about the 2025 Annual NAMIC Conference, visit the conference website.# # #ABOUT NAMICSince 1980, NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) has been recognized as the premier organization dedicated to workforce development for the media, entertainment, and technology industries. With more than 2,500 individual members, NAMIC has an estimated reach of more than 700,000 people and represents the industry’s leading national and international companies. Our award-winning, globally recognized programs and initiatives help professionals advance their careers, strengthen their management and leadership skills, and prepare for executive roles that equip them to drive business success in today’s dynamic and competitive marketplace. For more information, please visit our website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X.

