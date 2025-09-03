PE Energy Launches pe-energy.com.mx and Expands as a Mexico Distribution Hub for Industrial Supplies

Mexico City, Mexico – PE Energy Industrial Supply, a global distributor of industrial supplies and MRO solutions for the energy, construction, manufacturing, and industrial sectors, announces the launch of its new Mexico website, pe-energy.com.mx, alongside expanded Mexico distribution capabilities to better serve customers across the country.

Designed for Spanish-speaking buyers and procurement teams, the new site accelerates quoting and fulfillment for leading brands in lubrication, ventilation, safety, gas detection, and heavy-equipment parts. Mexico customers can now request quotes in Spanish, receive RFQs within 24 hours, and access localized support for pricing, documentation, and logistics.

“Mexico’s industrial economy continues to grow, and customers want faster quotes, clearer documentation, and trusted brand access,” said Shahzad Chagani, CEO of PE Energy. “With pe-energy.com.mx and our expanded distribution coverage, we’re reducing lead times, simplifying cross-border workflows, and delivering a better buying experience for procurement teams in Mexico.”

What’s new for Mexico

Spanish catalog and RFQ flow tailored to Mexico’s energy, manufacturing, and construction markets

tailored to Mexico’s energy, manufacturing, and construction markets Fast quoting (≤24 hours) and support in Spanish for technical specs, SDS, and compliance docs

and support in Spanish for technical specs, SDS, and compliance docs Streamlined distribution to major cities , with optimized freight options and required customs paperwork assistance

, with optimized freight options and required customs paperwork assistance Priority brands now available through PE Energy: Jet-Lube, AirSentry, Whitmore, Oil Safe, Euramco/RAMFAN, 3M, MSA, LIFE, Yale, Chester, STAHL, Bostik, LHR, Lucas Oil, Stiffy, Coffing, Sullair, Teledyne, Ringers Gloves, Shaw-Box

Part of the PE Energy Network

To make sourcing simpler for multi-region buyers, PE Energy highlights its network:

About PE Energy

PE Energy is a distributor of industrial supplies and MRO solutions supporting oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, utilities, industrial, and mining operations. Through a global supplier network and long-term customer partnerships, PE Energy provides authentic, brand-name products, technical guidance, and reliable fulfillment.

https://thenewsfront.com/pe-energy-launches-pe-energy-com-mx-and-expands-as-a-mexico-distribution-hub-for-industrial-supplies/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.