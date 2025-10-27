DX Learning Wins Three Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards

CHICAGO, IL – DX Learning, a transformational leadership development provider that solves real business challenges and inspires lasting culture change, won three 2025 Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards, taking home a gold and bronze in the Best Leadership Development Program category and bronze in Best Development Program for Frontline Leaders. The Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards are widely recognized as one of the most prestigious industry awards.

This is the third consecutive year DX Learning has won a Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award and the first year to win in these categories. The Excellence Awards are held twice annually and recognize organizations that have successfully deployed programs that have achieved measurable results, using a panel of industry experts, analysts and executives to select winning entries.

A distinctive feature of the awards is that they are submitted in collaboration with clients and recognize the results of the learning development programs. “These programs were built in close partnership with our clients, TEKsystems, Sysmex and Specialized Education Services, from design to delivery,” says Alex Draper, CEO of DX Learning. “Together we are developing unforgettable leaders who make a lasting impact and foster people-first cultures. We are proud to collaborate with these incredible companies.”

One of DX’s competitive advantages is the strategic use of leadership simulations as a behavior change accelerator, as part of the leadership development journeys they build for their clients. More on their simulations here: https://www.dx-learning.com/leadership-simulations.

This year’s wins underscore DX Learning’s commitment to real, lasting culture change and its growth as a company. Recognized in 2023 for Best Advance in Leadership Development, DX Learning has now cemented itself as a leader in the industry.

2025 Awards:

GOLD – Best Leadership Development Program, Leader Labs: The Future of TEKsystems

BRONZE – Best Leadership Development Program, Specialized Education Services Inc.: CARE for Education

BRONZE – Best Development Program for Frontline Leaders, Sysmex: Considering the Shift

“These awards are not just a recognition of the program; it’s proof of what happens when organizations invest in their leaders with courage, empathy and purpose,” says Draper. “The earlier we invest in skills that drive both performance and engagement, the better it is for the business as those leaders rise.”

The Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards were announced in August 2025. A complete list of winners can be found at excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners.

About DX Learning

Since 2015, DX Learning has helped organizations build emotionally intelligent leaders and people-first cultures by providing immersive learning experiences, hands-on simulations and the C.A.R.E. to Win framework.

Find out how partnering with DX Learning can solve real business challenges and inspire lasting culture change at dx-learning.com.

